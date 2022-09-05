Rick and Morty Fans Are Shocked Over Season 6's Premiere Reveals

Rick and Morty has finally returned to Adult Swim for its highly anticipated sixth season, and fans could not believe just how much went down during the premiere! The end of the fifth season brought with it both the promise that the multiverse of the series would be changing forever, but also brought the promise that the series would finally be paying attention to more of the serialized story elements that fans have come to enjoy through its run so far. In fact, the premiere pretty much dove into the deep end as it had to resolve everything that happened during that big finale.

Rick and Morty's Season 6 premiere, "Solaricks," picked up from the events of the fifth season finale and needed to work through quite a lot in order to get back to a new kind of status quo for the episodes moving forward. As fans saw over the course of the premiere, this new status quo is coming with some major changes to how the series works and is even teasing the next major threat already looming overhead for the titular duo.

