Rick and Morty Fans Are Shocked Over Season 6's Premiere Reveals
Rick and Morty has finally returned to Adult Swim for its highly anticipated sixth season, and fans could not believe just how much went down during the premiere! The end of the fifth season brought with it both the promise that the multiverse of the series would be changing forever, but also brought the promise that the series would finally be paying attention to more of the serialized story elements that fans have come to enjoy through its run so far. In fact, the premiere pretty much dove into the deep end as it had to resolve everything that happened during that big finale.
Rick and Morty's Season 6 premiere, "Solaricks," picked up from the events of the fifth season finale and needed to work through quite a lot in order to get back to a new kind of status quo for the episodes moving forward. As fans saw over the course of the premiere, this new status quo is coming with some major changes to how the series works and is even teasing the next major threat already looming overhead for the titular duo.
With so much happening during the Season 6 premiere and how much it teases for the future, fans are absolutely intrigued to see where it can all go from here! Read on to see what fans are saying about Rick and Morty's Season 6 premiere, and let us know your take! What did you think of the series' return? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Things Went Back, BACK
prevnext
Oh yeah, Rick went BACK back #RickAndMorty— Arthur the Fighting Banana #SaveYokaiWatch ⚡️🍌 (@arwatson714) September 5, 2022
Already Answering Questions!
prevnext
i like how they started off the seasons pretty much answering everyones theories #RickandMorty— Martha 😌 (@sevveneven) September 5, 2022
Jerry Did Switch Places!
prevnext
So glad they did confirm the Jerry switcharoo. Took 4 seasons, but we got it. XD #RickandMorty— Ashori (@AshoriLove) September 5, 2022
That's Right, Cronenberg Universe Jerry!
prevnext
Current Jerry!?!#RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/EYu7y3dppt— Jermaine Universe ⭐️ (Rick And Morty S6 in 1hr) (@JermiloGamingHD) September 5, 2022
Yup, Big Big Reveals
prevnext
Wait Bad Rick is OG Morty's Rick...THE FUCK? #RickandMorty— Rex-138 (@RexBebopHD) September 5, 2022
Yup, Rick Prime!
prevnext
CURRENT RICK!?!#RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/bRNNujrmOw— Jermaine Universe ⭐️ (Rick And Morty S6 HYPE!) (@JermiloGamingHD) September 5, 2022
Rick and Morty 100 Years!
prevnext
RICK AND MORTY 100 YEARS 😭😭😭 #RickAndMorty— SydVaughnFan2🎈❤️🌹 🎗 🧩STREAM CALM DOWN (@Sydvaughnfan2) September 5, 2022
A Major Win for Jerry!
prevnext
Proud of you Jerry #RickandMorty— JZ-Gaming 🇺🇦 (@Jungoguy) September 5, 2022
It Pays to Pay Attention!
prevnext
Gotta say. It pays off to be a fan of this series. Evil Morty was built up for so long and now we have the Rick who doesn't give a f*ck #RickandMorty on [adult swim]— Anthony M (@ant3YT94) September 5, 2022
It's Just Not Enough!
prev
My god why does it feel like it wasn’t enough 💀 #rickandmorty— Syd👽🛸🪐 (@Sydofsaturn) September 5, 2022