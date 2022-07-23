Rick and Morty: The Vindicators Spin-Off Releases All Episodes: Watch

Rick and Morty's new The Vindicators 2 spin-off has released all of its episodes online and for free with Adult Swim! Rick and Morty is currently gearing up to return to the network later this year with Season 6 of the original animated series, but now fans of the franchise are able to jump into things in a whole new way. Adult Swim previously announced their efforts to bring new digital short series to their YouTube channel (much like Alabama Jackson and Aqua Donk SidePieces earlier this year), and now Rick and Morty fans have gotten a new series all about what happened to the Vindicators in between their first and third adventures.

When The Vindicators were brought into Rick and Morty during the third season episode, "The Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender," the biggest swerve to Morty was the fact that the superhero team he worshipped went on a whole space adventure without he and Rick at their side. It had hinted at a dark past for the hero group we see literally pulled apart in the episode itself, and now The Vindicators 2 spin-off shows us what actually went down during the fabled second adventure that they kept secret from Rick Sanchez. You can find the first episode below, and the nine other entries with Adult Swim's YouTube channel.

The episodes for The Vindicators 2 spin-off series break down as such:

As for what to expect from the series, Adult Swim describes The Vindicators 2's first episode as such, "Answer the Vindibeacon and join your old pals Supernova, Vance Maxiumus, Alan Rails, Crocubot and Noob Noob as they fight crime, avert genocides, and yuk it up without Rick and Morty. The Vindicators is executive produced by Erica Rosbe, Sarah Carbiener, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland." As for the main series, Rick and Morty Season 6 returns later this year but you can find the first five seasons now streaming with HBO Max and Hulu.

There is also a new anime version of the franchise in the works as well, but there has yet to be a release date set for it as of this writing.