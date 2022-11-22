Rick and Morty Shouts Out Iconic Batman Scene

Rick And Morty certainly hasn't been shy when it comes to referencing other pop culture properties, with the latest episode in season six being no exception. While there is a particular moment where a "Green Arrow spec script" is mentioned in this meta excursion, another pivotal moment in the career of DC Comics' greatest detective, Batman, was also mentioned as Rick Sanchez found himself in the clutches of a very unexpected enemy as both he and his grandson attempted to save themselves from deletion.

The moment in question took place in the comic book issue Batman #497, in which Bane revealed his master plan in releasing nearly all of the supervillains locked in Arkham Asylum to tire out the Dark Knight, allowing the luchador-looking antagonist to easily take down Bruce Wayne by snapping his back with his knee. While Bruce would eventually return as the protector of Gotham City, this moment in time saw him giving up the mantle to the unstable vigilante known as Azrael, focusing on recovering from his horrific injury. This moment in the Dark Knight's career remains a major one for the premiere DC Comics hero and made its way into the movie franchise thanks to Dark Knight Rises.

He's Baned Me!

In an alternate reality, Rick finds himself on the receiving end from none other than Jesus Christ, albeit this is a far different version of the deity. Introducing himself as the "Jesus from all the jokes", he lifts Rick above his head to break his back in a similar fashion as Bane had once done to Batman so many years ago in the comics. While Jesus does deliver a blow that does damage to Rick, it doesn't break his back in the same way that Bruce Wayne's back was broken luckily.

Hilariously enough, this fight against Jesus also had Morty referencing South Park, as the Comedy Central juggernaut also had the religious icon appearing in a very unique way earlier on in its series. "Full Meta Jackrick" is one of the most mind-bending episodes in the Adult Swim series' sixth season to date, and considering what fans have witnessed so far, this is really saying something.

