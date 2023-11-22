Rick and Morty Exec Reveals the Episode Where the New Voice Actors Locked In

Rick and Morty Season 7 has made some shake ups both behind the scenes and in the episodes themselves, and the showrunner behind it all opened up about when the new voice actors really locked into their new roles! Ahead of Rick and Morty Season 7's premiere, Adult Swim announced it was cutting ties with co-creator and former voice star behind the titular characters, Justin Roiland. Following a lengthy and secretive casting process, it was then revealed that Ian Cardoni would be the new voice behind Rick Sanchez and Harry Belden would be the new voice behind Morty Smith for Season 7 and beyond.

Rick and Morty's new voice actors were essentially thrown into the deep end of things as they had to join a series that was already seven seasons in, and a season that was essentially already set before the recast. So the two of them have had to learn on the fly, and Rick and Morty showrunner Scott Marder revealed that not only have Cardoni and Belden improved with each episode, it was the spaghetti episode in particular that Marder and the team were definitely sure that they found the right replacements.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

When Rick and Morty's New Actors Locked In

Speaking to The Wrap about Rick and Morty Season 7, Marder explained that the structure of the season was unintentional but was ultimately a "big proof of concept as to how they sounded together." Revealing that he felt like Cardoni and Belden had been growing stronger in their respective performances with each new episodes, it was Episode 4, "That's Amorte" where they felt locked in, "That was the one where we were like, 'We got them. We got our guys, Rick and Morty," Marder stated.

"We've put in our 10,000 hours now," Marder continued as he explained that Cardoni and Belden are now set for Rick and Morty's expansive future. "And those guys, they can feel when they're in the pocket. So now it feels like bringing anyone in to do in any role. It's been enjoyable. We're really set up for the future now with the with these guys." And when opening up about the response to the new performances, Marder stated "I expected a lot more negativity just because I feel like the people that speak out on the internet are largely more negative than positive. But it felt like a real tidal wave of positivity that caught me off guard. It felt like winning an award," Marder continued. "I'm just glad that people feel like we can keep moving forward."

via The Wrap