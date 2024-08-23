Rick and Morty: The Anime is now in action with its new episodes through the rest of the Summer, and Episode 2 brought even more of the characters into the fold. Rick and Morty: The Anime introduced a whole new side of the multiverse with its first episode as it not only brought the titular duo into the world of anime, but shook things up even further with the introduction of new characters and more. As Rick and Morty: The Anime continues to tell its original story, we’ll be seeing even more of the characters join the anime in the future.

Rick and Morty: The Anime debuted its story with a Rick who was already messing with space and time, and due to a new device, had thus lost himself within the multiverse. It was an even odder situation for Morty as while in a VR game, he was experiencing multiple possible lives across many different universes. All the while the greater mystery for the anime continued to grow, and that’s even more so with the new introductions seen in the latest entry. Read on for everything important that happens in Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 2, “Fighting Mother.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Ricks are fighting in Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 2

Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 2 Recap With Spoilers

Rick is twisting around through space to get back to his dimension (while Summer still tracks him as seen in the premiere) before he suddenly crosses paths with another Rick flying in the opposite direction. All of a sudden, multiple other Ricks arrive in their ships and Summer loses track of Rick in the chaos. Worried, Summer calls Space Beth and she decides to help when many of the other Ricks also cross paths with the decoy Rick they’ve been keeping track of within the Galactic Federation.

Rick is suddenly transported to a new dimension, which turns out to be another Rick’s dimension before he leaves the Smith Family behind. Rick decides to confront this other Rick and says he’s the one who created the time entropy device from the first episode. Meanwhile, Space Beth sneaks onto the Galactic Federation ship where Decoy Rick is being held and is confronted by Tammy, who’s since become a half-robotic warrior like PhoenixPerson in the main series.

The second Rick (who’s difference is notable due to his longer hair) then reveals that the Rick we’ve been following is actually C-137 Rick, and stole the life and family of this other Rick. Rick C-137 explains that while he saved his current Beth’s life, he also let his own Beth and Diane die. He wishes he would’ve been the one to create the portal gun, and the other Rick realizes that now they need to fight it out.

Meanwhile, Morty is confirmed to have been pulled out of the VR game at the end of the first episode. Summer calls Space Beth, who gets into a fight with PhoenixTammy and wins. Before she delivers the final blow, Decoy Rick explodes. Space Beth decides to spare PhoenixTammy, and tells her that she knows what it’s like to have kids, and this seems to take PhoenixTammy by surprise. So she decides to escape from the exploding ship so they can fight another day.

The two Ricks begin fighting one another, and their fight takes them through dimensions without the use of a portal gun. They suspect is that their dimensional energies are clashing and subsequently being annihilated, which leaves a mass of explosive energy in the world they were previously in (which gets the United States President’s attention). The Ricks fight once more as it’s the only way they can get to other dimensions at this time.

As they fight and go through different dimensions, the longer haired Rick (who was also seen during the premiere) says he didn’t create the time entropy device either but instead had already used it (which Rick C-137 suspects reset his world). While they fight across time and space, the world’s various governments try and make their way to the massive energy source they left behind. It eventually fades away, and the President decides to give up when he’s shot down.

The two Ricks punch each other so hard that they return to their initial dimension, and Rick C-137 tells the other Rick to just go ahead and leave the family behind as he’ll be there to take care of them as he tries to find a way back to his own dimension.

Rick and Morty: The Anime is now streaming on Max.