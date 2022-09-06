Rick and Morty Teams Up With Wendy's on Limited Edition Drinks and Combo Meals

Rick and Morty is now airing its highly anticipated Season 6 on Adult Swim, and to celebrate the series is teaming up with Wendy's once more for a new collaboration of limited edition drink flavors, and new combo meals fans will be able to nab exclusively Uber Eats all while getting the chance to get some special merchandise for the occasion! Fans have been excited to see the sixth season of the series considering all that happened in the episodes before, but one of the more fun reasons to see new episodes of the series is all of the new collaborations that come along with it.

Rick and Morty has joined forces with Wendy's many times in the past, and it's done so well that they have teamed up once again for Season 6 of the series. This has already resulted in a fun new promo showing off the new addition to Wendy's breakfast menu this year, and will also lead to some new drink flavors and specialty meals. First are the new drink flavors Portal Time Lemon Lime (which is a returning flavor) and Froopyland Froopunch. These flavors will be available in the Coca-Cola Freestyle machines in Wendy's locations across the country and on the Wendy's app. They're described as such:

(Photo: Wendy's / Adult Swim / Uber Eats)

Portal Time Lemon Lime: What happens when you teleport tart citrus and sweet lime to the same coordinates inside your mouth. Portal Time, Morty! That zesty aroma is just what it smells like between universes.

Froopyland Froopunch: Escape into your happy place, a pocket world generated by splicing citrus, tart cherry and orange flavors in a quantum tesseract. Just like the fruit punch dad used to make, if dad was a space-bending genius.

Then starting today through September 11th, Wendy's will be offering exclusive Rick and Morty inspired combo meals on Uber Eats. They're teased as such:

Hot Honey NOT Birdperson Combo: Have you ruined yet another universe? Portal over to one where the spicy breaded chicken breast comes with pepper jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, crunchy dill chips, and a drizzle of habanero hot honey sauce all on a toasted bun and served with hot & crispy fries and a drink of choice. That should help wash down the taste of quantum paradox.

Riggity Riggity Wrecked Combo: Put the drama on hold for an episode while you riggity riggity wreck a quarter-pound of fresh, never-frozen beef with Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, crispy onions, sweet, smoky bourbon bacon sauce, hot & crispy fries, and drink of choice. It's a classic bourbon and bacon adventure.

Ordering these meals from the "Morty's" menu on Uber Eats starting on September 7th will then enter fans in a contest for exclusive merchandise such as hoodies, bucket hats and more! As for Rick and Morty Season 6, new episodes are now airing on Sunday evenings on Adult Swim at 11:00PM EST. Will you be trying out Rick and Morty's team up with Wendy's for Season 6? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!