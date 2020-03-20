Rick and Morty Drops New Coronavirus Prevention Promo

Rick and Morty has something to say about the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic COVID-19, and they’re sharing it with fans. In a new promo release through the official Rick and Morty Twitter account, the makers of Rick and Morty (Justin Roiland and Dan Harmond) re-employ one of the most popular clips from the show, for new purpose. That clip is the legendary “Get your sh*t together” monologue that Morty (Roiland) delivers to his sister Summer (Spencer Grammer). Through smart use do the clip, Rick and Morty manages to say everything needed about the battle against COVID-19, without mentioning it at all:

Just get it together and wash your hands. pic.twitter.com/P6FZn2AYKo — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) March 20, 2020

With the addition of that nice little caption, the “Get Your Sh*t Together” monologue becomes a time (and funny) moment of levity, for a population is overflowing with anxiety and fear at the moment.

This scene in question (which has since become a regular go-to staple of the Internet and social media) is from season 2 episode 7, “Big Trouble In Little Sanchez”. The episode is one of the standouts of Rick and Morty as it features one of Rick’s fan-favorite transformations: Tiny Rick, the artificial teenage body the mad scientist transfers his consciousness into, in order to go back to high school with Morty and Summer. At first, Tiny Rick his helping his niece and nephew hunt down a vampire infiltrating the school. However, when Tiny Rick becomes Mr. high school popular he refuses to go back to being old – which becomes a death sentence for actual Rick.

Tiny Rick is, as stated, just one of the more popular transformations that Rick has undergone, right up there alongside Pickle Rick. Fans are still waiting to see what new crazy forms of Rick and/or Morty will debut, when season 4 returns for its second half. We haven’t gotten a firm return date from Adult Swim yet, but the network has been steadily dropping more and more new Rick and Morty promos in the last few months. It’s hard to imagine that Roiland and Harmon don’t have the season in the can already – or at lease far enough along to air at least a few episodes, before production would’ve been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fandom could use that content sooner before later, with all the laughs it could bring.

Rick and Morty Season 4B is expected to drop sometime in 2020.