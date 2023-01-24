Rick and Morty Fans React to Series Continuing Without Justin Roiland
Fans of Rick and Morty are understandably shocked and reeling from the news that series co-creator and voice of both Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland, is no longer part of the show. Roiland received charges for domestic abuse back in May of 2020, was arrested in August, and arraigned months later. The case became an official criminal complaint this year, and California court officially charged him with several counts of felony domestic violence.
Below you can find the official statement from Adult Swim and the team at Rick and Morty, followed by the various reactions from fans:
Rick and Morty's Official Statement on Justin Roiland
January 24, 2023
This is the official statement that was put out by Adult Swim and the Rick and Morty team, regarding Justin Roiland no longer being with the show. They wisely turned the replies off.prevnext
Adult Swim Was All Like...
Adult Swim has cut ties with Justin Roiland but ‘RICK & MORTY’ will continue. #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/t9p6Mcd3W6— DripMarvel PEAK CINEMA+ 🎥 (@drip_marvel) January 24, 2023
Let the .gifs and memes COMMENCE.prevnext
They Actually Did It...
holy shit .. they actually.
i don’t even watch rick &&.
morty anymore , but justin
roiland was basically the
entire show of casts of
characters.
i wonder who will be— real collector 💫 (@ofsleepdemon) January 24, 2023
voicing rick &&. morty ??
genuinely. https://t.co/4qrhcjldXm
A lot of people can't believe that a TV network actually cut a cash cow on principles. Different world now.prevnext
Just Cancel Rick and Morty
Honestly just cancel it and let the team make something new. Roiland is so entrenched in 'Rick & Morty' you'll never get the stink of it. https://t.co/C1PMRpe2Tx— Dan Hacker (@danhacker) January 24, 2023
You know that it's about to be hashtag. Just watch.prevnext
He's Expendable
Why is everyone losing it that RiCk & MorTy won’t be the same without JuStink Roiland?? Mf does ONE voice for every character, that is so easily imitable…good impressionists are able emulate ENTIRE PEOPLE’S speech patterns please shut up 🤣🤣🤣— meg (@bootlegmegz) January 20, 2023
Years of Rick and Morty impressionists posting their own YouTube videos make it seem at least plausible that you can replace Justin Roiland in the roles.prevnext
Won't Be The Same...
Castellaneta is Homer. Henson is Kermit. Jon K is Ren. Rick & Morty minus Roiland is not Rick & Morty. That doesn't mean it's no longer good, it just no longer is what the name says it is. pic.twitter.com/LppJge1jGJ— Ron Scalzo (@BaldFreakMusic) January 24, 2023
Close cousins to the "Cancel Rick and Morty" crowd are these somber souls. And who knows, by the end we all may be feeling just like them...prevnext
Good Call... Hope You Finish.
I don't blame Adult Swim for their course of action regarding Roiland. Good call. I just don't see how they can finish Rick & Morty without him.— Alex Howe (@a_rodhowe) January 24, 2023
People are applauding Adult Swim's conviction – while openly wondering how they even go on without Rolan. Rock? Meet hard place.prevnext
Put Up, Or Shut Up
Whilst I agree with what they’ve done (domestic abusers should not have a platform) Roiland is Rick & Morty (literally, he voices them both), if they can’t find someone who can do both the voices correctly (not necessarily the same person for both) they should just kill the show https://t.co/OwpQOAI0wy— Harley (@HarleyDavid98) January 24, 2023
It's weird to see Adult Swim getting ultimatums in response to taking a moral stand... but the guy isn't wrong though.prevnext
Still So Much Talent
Well this is honestly good news for me. My fiancé and I like Rick & Morty, but I felt that it would end since Justin Roiland is such a prick. But I’m glad to hear it’ll continue with the rest of the crew. Their talent is still apparent. Hopefully the new voices are good. 🙏 https://t.co/J4eQnf8Yeq— ※🔥NeoPyre🔥※ (@NeoPyre) January 24, 2023
Some fans choose to take the hopeful outlook that the larger pool of talent behind Rick and Morty – plus some key new voices – can outweigh what is lost with Justin Roiland.prevnext
Rick and Morty's Burgers
Replace Justin Roiland with H. Jon Benjamin on Rick & Morty. Never acknowledge it.— Arndt You Writing? (@DanArndtWrites) January 24, 2023
If H. Jon Benjamin (Archer, Bob's Burgers) simply took over another hit animated series role, would we really mind? Or even notice?prevnext
But What About The Gamers???
Damn😶 Never watched Rick & Morty, but it’s gonna be tough to have it go on when Justin Roiland voiced the main characters + others?
What Justin is being accused/sued for is horrible, domestic violence should never be accepted.
I’m just sad for Squanch Games/High On Life😭😢💔 https://t.co/RkGpFTPGZG— Canadian GAMEPASS Cowboy🤠💚🎮🇨🇦 (@Pokezard) January 24, 2023
Roiland started a gaming development studio in 2016 (Squanch Games) and they just put out a highly-anticipated third release (High on Life) in December, which was largely conceived by and starred Roiland. Yikes. All apologies to the team over there.prevnext
Fashion Faux Pas
Between Rick & Morty cutting ties with Justin Roiland and Panic At The Disco disbanding it must be a really bad day for dudes who wore Organization XIII coats to school— Karn EX (@Karn_EX) January 24, 2023
That type is having a really bad time, lately, aren't they?prev