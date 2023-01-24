Rick and Morty Fans React to Series Continuing Without Justin Roiland

By Kofi Outlaw

Fans of Rick and Morty are understandably shocked and reeling from the news that series co-creator and voice of both Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland, is no longer part of the show. Roiland received charges for domestic abuse back in May of 2020, was arrested in August, and arraigned months later. The case became an official criminal complaint this year, and California court officially charged him with several counts of felony domestic violence. 

Below you can find the official statement from Adult Swim and the team at Rick and Morty, followed by the various reactions from fans: 

Rick and Morty's Official Statement on Justin Roiland

This is the official statement that was put out by Adult Swim and the Rick and Morty team, regarding Justin Roiland no longer being with the show. They wisely turned the replies off.

prevnext

Adult Swim Was All Like...

Let the .gifs and memes COMMENCE.

prevnext

They Actually Did It...

A lot of people can't believe that a TV network actually cut a cash cow on principles. Different world now.

prevnext

Just Cancel Rick and Morty

You know that it's about to be hashtag. Just watch.

prevnext

He's Expendable

Years of Rick and Morty impressionists posting their own YouTube videos make it seem at least plausible that you can replace Justin Roiland in the roles.

prevnext

Won't Be The Same...

Close cousins to the "Cancel Rick and Morty" crowd are these somber souls. And who knows, by the end we all may be feeling just like them...

prevnext

Good Call... Hope You Finish.

People are applauding Adult Swim's conviction – while openly wondering how they even go on without Rolan. Rock? Meet hard place.

prevnext

Put Up, Or Shut Up

It's weird to see Adult Swim getting ultimatums in response to taking a moral stand... but the guy isn't wrong though.

prevnext

Still So Much Talent

Some fans choose to take the hopeful outlook that the larger pool of talent behind Rick and Morty – plus some key new voices – can outweigh what is lost with Justin Roiland.

prevnext

Rick and Morty's Burgers

If H. Jon Benjamin (Archer, Bob's Burgers) simply took over another hit animated series role, would we really mind? Or even notice?

prevnext

But What About The Gamers???

Roiland started a gaming development studio in 2016 (Squanch Games) and they just put out a highly-anticipated third release (High on Life) in December, which was largely conceived by and starred Roiland. Yikes. All apologies to the team over there.

prevnext

Fashion Faux Pas

That type is having a really bad time, lately, aren't they?

prev
0comments
Start the Conversation

of