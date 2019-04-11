‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Nendoroid Goes On Pre-Sale

If you are a fan of The Rising of the Shield Hero, then it is time you opened up your anime collection. Thanks to the Crunchyroll Store, the show’s long-awaited Nendoroid figure is up for pre-order, and fans will want to nab the figure while they still can.

The Crunchyroll store has opened its pre-sale for Shield Hero. The item, which can be seen below, is expected to release on November 30. However, fans will want to pre-order it early to make sure they can get their hands on the cute figure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ll protect them, come what may,” the item’s description reads.

“From the anime series “The Rising of the Shield Hero” comes a Nendoroid of Shield Hero! He comes with three face plates including his sulking standard expression, his ghastly combat expression and his crying expression. Optional parts include his Small Shield, the Chimera Viper Shield, the Shield of Rage II and the Air Strike Shield. An Orange Balloon, fond of gnawing on the Shield Hero, is included as well.”

Just under four inches tall, this Nendoroid is painted in full color and comes with lots of adorable accessories. Currently, the Crunchyroll Store is selling the item for $56.99 as a one-time payment or through installments. If you are a premium member with Crunchyroll, you can nab a discount on the collectible and save just under $3.

So, will you be buying this anime figure…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam!, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!