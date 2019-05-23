The Rising Of The Shield Hero Releases New Nendoroid

The Rising Of The Shield Hero is one of the more popular anime series released this year. After debuting in January, the story of an average “otaku” being dropped into a medieval video game setting has managed to wrangle in audiences looking for the “next big thing” in anime. With this popularity comes merchandising opportunities! With the previous release of a “Nendoroid”, a cartoonish model created by the Good Smile Company, that featured the series’ titular character Naofumi the Shield Hero, its no wonder they’d create a new model spotlighting his right hand Raphtalia.

Raphtalia herself is a “Demi-Human”, aka a half human, half animal hybrid that is looked down upon by the citizens of her world. Originally starting out as a slave, she was saved by Naofumi who was attempting to gain experience in the game world after discovering that his powers could not work efficiently on the offensive. As the duo defeated more enemies, they gained additional exp. and Raphtalia aged from a young child to a full grown adult. Her role in the series is essential for the Shield Hero’s physical, and emotional, success.

Raphtalia Nendoroid – The Rising Of The Shield Hero

Releasing in January 2020, this new figure stands around four inches tall and comes with an assortment of accessories and “faces” to display different emotions. Here’s the official description on the Crunchyroll store:

“From the anime series “The Rising of the Shield Hero” comes a Nendoroid of the demi-human heroine, Raphtalia! She comes with three face plates including her gentle standard expression, her combat expression and her pouting expression from when she’s angered at being treated like a child. She comes with her magic sword as well as an Illusion Sword recreated with translucent parts. The sandwich she made with leftovers and a kids’ lunch complete with flag on top are included as well. Be sure to add the Shield Hero’s sword, Raphtalia, to your collection!”

Nendoroids were originally created in 2006, with Neko Arc from the Tsukihime game being the first model created. Since then, numerous models have been made for different anime, video game, and movie properties with millions sold across the world. This current nendoroid for Raphtalia will run you $49.99.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero’s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV.

The series is described as such: “Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”