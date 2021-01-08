New Rurouni Kenshin One-Shot Reveals the Story Behind Its Hero's Weapon

✖

Rurouni Kenshin, the wandering samurai who was once given the title of "Battosai, the deadliest man alive" used a very special sword in attempting to forge a new life for himself following his murderous early days and now fans will have the opportunity to see how he got possession of it in an upcoming manga chapter! Created as part of the twenty-fifth anniversary of the series that will be a part of an exhibition honoring the series, the new chapter will be created by Nobuhiro Watsuki with the title of "Reverse-Blade Katana: First Bout".

Kenshin as a character was very different from a number of other Shonen protagonists, in that he no longer wanted to kill anyone or anything following his violent past and specifically relied on a weapon with a dull edge in order to stay true to his promise during his time as the Battosai. With the sword itself sporting both a dull and sharp edge, Kenshin was certainly pushed to his limit more than a few times, and came staggeringly close to breaking his vow against some of the nefarious warriors that he would find himself pitted against. With this year marking the twenty fifth anniversary of the Shonen series, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for all things Rurouni Kenshin.

Comic Natalie posted the first rough sketch from the upcoming manga chapter which promises to not only show us how Kenshin had gotten a hold of the unique katana, but what the first battle was that the former Battosai found himself in to test out its mettle before continuing his life as a "peaceful" warrior:

(Photo: Comic Natalie)

While Rurouni Kenshin isn't set to return to the world of anime officially, the character is getting a final hoorah with two new live-action feature-length films that are being released in Japan later this year. These two films, Rurouni Kenshin The Final and Rurouni Kenshin The Beginning, were delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic but are hoping to make a big splash in Japanese theaters. Considering the previous live-action movies have made their way to North America, and the world, fans hopefully won't have to wait too long to see these films in the West!

Are you hyped to see how Kenshin got his patented sword?