Final Rurouni Kenshin Live-Action Movies Delayed Due to COVID-19

The live action Rurouni Kenshin films are easily some of the best live action anime adaptations, telling the story of the Battosai as he seeks a life that is free from killing, but it looks like fans of the franchise will have to wait a little longer to see the finale of the series as the movies have been delayed. Rurouni Kenshin The Final and Rurouni Kenshin The Beginning were originally slated to arrive this summer, but obviously, things in the world have changed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and thus the films have been moved to a later date!

The upcoming two films will cover the Jinchu Arc of the Rurouni Kenshin franchise, that saw a new villain emerge in the form of Yukishiro Enishi, who is in fact the Battosai's brother in law. Kenshin was once married to a woman named Yukishiro Tomoe, who he had inadvertently murdered, and thus decided to stop his days as a roaming assassin. In search of revenge, Enishi puts together a band of warriors similiar to how Shishio had done and vows to make Kenshin's life a "living hell". The arc adds the caveat to Kenshin that the former murderer must face this new challenge without the use of his sight as well.

(Photo: Warner Bros Pictures)

ANN reported that both Rurouni Kenshin The Final and Rurouni Kenshin The Beginning have been moved from their original release dates of July and August to the spring of 2021, having fans of the film series wait a bit longer to see how the live action adaptation wraps up it's story line!

There have been three films in the Rurouni Kenshin series to date, expertly blending fast paced action and engaging story telling to display the story of the Battosai to this point. The trilogy of films to this date include Rurouni Kenshin Origins, Rurouni Kenshin Kyoto Inferno, and Rurouni Kenshin The Legend Ends. The final two films to the series, if they hold the same level of quality as their predecessors, will make for some worthy anime adaptations to spend some time watching.

Are you disappointed to hear that the final two Rurouni Kenshin films have been delayed until 2021? What is your favorite live action anime adaptation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Battosai!

Via ANN

