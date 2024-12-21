Rurouni Kenshin Drops Season 2 Part 2 Trailer: Watch

The story of the Battosai recently made a comeback thanks to Liden films with their latest Rurouni Kenshin anime remake. Following a successful first season, a second season was confirmed that focused on one of the most popular arcs of the shonen franchise, the Kyoto Disturbance Arc. Pitting Kenshin against another former Battosai in Shishio, the second season premiered this previous fall season and is already preparing for the second half of season two to arrive next year. Accompanying some big new casting reveals, a new trailer has arrived hinting at what is in store for the former man slayer who now refuses to take a life.

For those who have yet to dive into this latest season, here’s how Rurouni Kenshin describes the Kyoto Disturbance Arc, “During the upheaval of the Bakumatsu Era, the Imperialist Kenshin Himura was feared as the “Hitokiri Battosai.” Although he carries a sakabato in his hand, he swore to never kill again and spends his days living in the new era as a ruruoni. On May 14th, Meiji 11, one of the “Three Great Nobles of the Restoration,” Toshimichi Okubo, was killed. Behind the scenes of this incident that would change the times, Makoto Shishio plans to overthrow the Meiji government. Kenshin says his goodbyes to Kaoru Kamiya and sets off to Kyoto, where he plans on stopping Makoto Shishio, a successor to the title “Hitokiri Battosai” himself.”

Kenshin Vs. Shishio: Round Two

The second season also listed some of the old and new voice actors that will make up the second half of Kenshin’s current arc.

Makoto Furukawa as Makoto Shishio

Haruka Tomatsu as Yumi Komagata

Daiki Yamashita as Seta Sōjirō

Kentarō Itō as Sadojima Hōji

Wataru Hatano as Yūkyūzan Anji

Junichi Suwabe as Uonuma Usui

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Sawagejō Chō

Ryōta Ōsaka as Kariwa Henya

Ayumu Murase as Honjō Kamatari

Takumi Yamazaki as Iwanbō

Bin Shimada as Saizuchi

Gakuto Kajiwara as Fuji

The Controversy of Kenshin

Rurouni Kenshin’s original manga has continued to run since its inception but had announced an indefinite hiatus last year. At this year’s Jump Festa, it was also announced that the manga will return in the spring of 2025 but fans aren’t exactly thrilled with this development. Kenshin’s creator Nobuhiro Watsuki was charged with possession of child pornography in 2018, leaving many astonished that he still planned on creating new chapters of the manga.

To combat the actions of Watsuki, Kenshin’s voice actor Howard Wang had previously promised to donate significant funds of his profits from the anime series to charity. Here’s what the actor previously said, “To address the elephant in the room: Yes, I’m fully aware of the crimes of the author, and I do not condone or support those action in any way. As such, a portion of all my earnings for Kenshin are being donated to charity.”