Rurouni Kenshin Shares Season 2 Trailer: Watch

Rurouni Kenshin has been a pivotal figure in the anime world since the “Man Slayer’ first debuted in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 1994. Last year, the Battosai was given a brand new anime adaptation that revisited the events of the original manga but gave them a fresh coat of paint. Following the first season’s success, Liden Films is bringing back Kenshin to survey the “Kyoto Disturbance Arc” this October as a terrifying new threat looms. To give anime fans a closer look at Kenshin’s return, Liden has released a new trailer that sees the original Battosai taking on his successor, Makoto Shishio.

Unfortunately, Rurouni Kenshin has had a heavy cloud hanging over the franchise for years. Creator Nabuhiro Watsuki was charged with possession of child pornography in 2017 and the actors involved in the reboot have taken steps to bolster the Child Rescue Coalition as a response. Voice actor Howard Wang donated his salary to the CRC and stated the following, “To address the elephant in the room: Yes, I’m fully aware of the crimes of the author, and I do not condone or support those actions in any way,” the actor shared. “As such, a portion of all my earnings for Kenshin are being donated to charity.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Kyoto Disturbance Trailer

As Kenshin fans know, Shishio is easily the most terrifying opponent that the one-time Battosai would fight. Thanks to being left for dead, Shishio is covered in horrifying burns that remain to this day but his skills as a Man Slayer remain.

If you haven’t caught up on the latest anime adaptation following the Battosai, Rurouni Kenshin’s first season can be streamed on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the series, “11th year of the Meiji Era in downtown Tokyo. Kaoru Kamiya, the acting master of the ‘Kamiya Kasshin-ryu’ style, was chasing after the ‘Hitokiri Battosai,’ who was claiming to be a user of her sword style. One night, Kaoru meets a man carrying a sword. She immediately questions the man, but he seems to have absolutely no will to fight. ‘Is this the rumored Hitokiri Battosai?’ As Kaoru dubiously looks on, the man introduces himself as Kenshin Himura, a ‘Rurouni.’”

Want to see more updates on the former Battosai? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on Rurouni Kenshin and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.