Ryan Reynolds Shares Hilarious Reaction to Meeting EXO

EXO will go down as one of the biggest K-pop groups of the decade, and it seems like they’re going to have an even bigger start to the next one with their latest addition to the group: Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds recently attended the world premiere of his latest film, 6 Underground, in Seoul, South Korea, and it was here that he came face-to-face with six members of the nine-member strong group. Meeting Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Kai and Sehun of EXO, Ryan Reynolds hilariously bragged about how he’s a member of the band now.

Taking to Instagram to share the photos of their meeting, Reynolds said the following about his run-in with EXO, “Verified I’m in the band. No, for serious. The security guard who tasered me was part of a carefully choreographed sequence me and the guys have been working on from our basement studio in my imagination.”

Even more hilariously, Reynolds later shared a Tweet with an edited photo from artist BossLogic (who has been featured on ComicBook quite a bit) which features the actor with hair appropriate for a popular boy band. Elaborating on his insistence that he’s in the band further, Reynolds said the following, “Thrilled to be EXO’s newest member. I might not be able to dance or sing, but one thing’s for damn sure: I have no idea how to give the ‘thumbs up’ sign. Honestly, I never learned it.”

Thrilled to be EXO’s newest member. I might not be able to dance or sing, but one thing’s for damn sure: I have no idea how to give the “thumbs up” sign. Honestly, I never learned it. @weareoneEXO @Bosslogic pic.twitter.com/tqxuvIuSuh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 2, 2019

But now that Reynolds has met EXO, perhaps he and the popular group can collaborate in the future? For now, Reynolds can next be spotted in 6 Underground, which is making its debut on Netflix December 13th. Netflix describes the film as such, “What’s the best part of being dead? It isn’t escaping your boss, your ex, or even erasing your criminal record. The best part about being dead…is the freedom. The freedom to fight the injustice and evil that lurk in our world without anyone or anything to slow you down or tell you ‘no.’

6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will.