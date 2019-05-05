Ryan Reynolds Imagines His Ideal Rated R Pikachu Movie

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is gearing up for its monumental release in the United States in just a few days, and fans will be seeing all new takes on their favorite Pokemon. But none will be as new as the talking Detective Pikachu. Ryan Reynolds is bringing the titular Pikachu to life, and although some of his more notable recent projects have been for adults this film will be for audiences of all-ages.

But what would Reynolds’ ideal Rated R Pikachu film be? Speaking with ComicBook.com, Reynolds would surprisingly love to see a Pikachu filled version of the 1970’s film Mean Streets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked about his ideal R Rated take on Pikachu, Reynolds stated, “I think if you could remake a Pikachu version of Mean Streets, that might be kind of fun. Or Goodfellas.” It’s safe to imagine that if Pikachu were the star of the crime-heavy dramas directed by Martin Scorsese, fans would never look at Pokemon the same way again.

But it turns out that some of Reynolds’ contributions to the script were a bit R rated too. Talking about his experiences when he first signed onto the film, Reynolds talked about his contributions to how Pikachu would be brought to life, “A whole bunch of us took passes on the script. I also took a pass on the script. We all got to kind of shape it the way we wanted. I got to make sure that the voice sort of worked the way I think could work for me. Inevitably I’m at the mercy of the filmmakers.”

Elaborating further, “But it’s motion capture, so it’s all imagination. You go into a room, I’m alone basically…and then it’s just throwing like 800 versions of any joke or any moment up against a wall and leaving it to some poor editor to sort of figure out…Some things would come out a little PG-13, bordering on Rated R. That stuff didn’t make it.”

But although the more adult jokes didn’t quite make it in, Reynolds had nothing but praise for the role, “The great thing about this world is that you can be totally edgy and totally push it, and still stay within the boundaries of a movie that you can take little kids to and adults. That was the trick.”

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10th. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro. You can read out spoiler-free review of the film here. You can also find out how to purchase tickets for yourself here.

The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!