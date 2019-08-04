Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Responds to Viral Pikachu Meme

Detective Pikachu is now making its way to home video, and the film was one of the best received Pokemon releases in quite some time. Much of that is due to the performance for its central Pikachu, provided by the electric Ryan Reynolds. But one thing Reynolds didn’t expect to experience as a part of this film was the strange world of Pokemon merchandise.

Both official and unofficial releases from the Pokemon series can run the gamut in weirdness, and Reynolds had a hilarious response to a particularly creepy new bit of Detective Pikachu merchandise that’s gone viral online.

Let’s be honest here. I’m in fucking hell. https://t.co/heOP7QsMQu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 30, 2019

One Detective Pikachu stuffed toy (?) has gone viral online for its strange, human sized proportions. It’s clearly an unofficial bit of merchandise for the popular film, and its blank stare has certainly struck fans with fear. It’s clear that Reynolds had the same reaction to this image, and he simply said “Let’s be honest here. I’m in fucking hell” when asked whether or not he was involved with this new Pikachu. Here’s a closer look at the horrifying Pikachu:

jesus fuck no pic.twitter.com/PfNzgl4hKb — Kate Gray (@hownottodraw) July 30, 2019

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is available for purchase on Digital HD, and will release on Blu-ray and DVD on August 6th. Ryan Reynolds is one of the major reasons behind the film’s success, but fans have also responded well to the amount of research and care that went into sharing a whole new side of the Pokemon world. It was so well received, in fact, that there’s already a sequel in the works as of this writing.

The official synopsis for the film describes it as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.” You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.