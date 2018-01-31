S.H. Figuarts Announces Master Roshi Collectible

Master Roshi has been a stable of the Dragon Ball franchise, and a personal favorite to many fans, but Roshi fans rarely get to celebrate their love of the character. Good thing they’ll be able to pay their own tribute to the character soon.

S.H. Figuarts, a company known for its well crafted figures, has announced a Master Roshi figure. According to its pre-order listing, the figure stands at 5.5 inches, highly articulated, and “…[i]ncludes a removable shell, four pairs of optional hands, three optional heads (battle, laughing, and without glasses), three optional mouths (closed, open, grinning), a cane, a Dragon Ball (three stars), and a stand.”

The figure will be out in August, and currently runs for $59.99. Master Roshi has been a staple of the Dragon Ball series, even including Dragon Ball Super. He had a few major moments to himself in the Tournament of Power, and helping Universe 7 eliminated many opposing Universes.

