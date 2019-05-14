Exclusive Saga of Tanga the Evil the Movie Clip Teases High Flying Action

Carlo Zen and Shinobu Shinotsuki’s The Saga of Tanya the Evil is one of the most popular Isekai series due to the unique twist it puts on the subgenre, and the anime was received with major acclaim because of it. But fans have been clamoring for more ever since the anime came to an end, and luckily a new film taking place after the events of the anime will soon be making its theatrical debut in the United States.

Crunchyroll and Fathom Events will be bringing Saga of Tanya the Evil the Movie to over 500 theaters across the United States on May 16th, and has shared an exclusive clip with ComicBook.com to celebrate. Check it out in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Originally opening in Japan earlier this year, Saga of Tanya the Evil the Movie serves as an official sequel to the original anime series. Like previous successful Crunchyroll Movie Night and Fathom Events collabs such as Mob Psycho 100 II‘s theatrical premiere, this will be a limited time event!

Premiering on Thursday, May 16th 7:30 PM local time across 500 theaters in the United States, you can follow the link here to see if Saga of Tanya the Evil the Movie is opening at a theater near you and grab some tickets!

Crunchyroll describes the film as such, “The time is UC 1926. The Imperial Army’s 203rd Air Mage Battalion led by Major Tanya Degurechaff has won the battle to the south against the Republic’s stragglers. They expected to be given a vacation after returning victorious, but instead receive special orders from Staff HQ as soon as they get home. They are told that there were signs of a large-scale deployment near the Empire-Federation border.

Faced with the prospect of a new major enemy, the desperate Empire fans the flame of war. Meanwhile, an international volunteer army spearheaded by the Commonwealth set foot in Federation territory. As they say, the enemy of an enemy is your friend. They suffer through misfortune purely out of national interest, and among them is a young girl. She is Warrant Officer Mary Sue, and she takes up arms hoping to bring the Empire, who killed her father, to justice.”

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!