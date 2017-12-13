‘Saiki K’ Anime Teases Upcoming ‘Gintama’ Crossover

One of the most popular shonen gag manga in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump is about to crossover with a fan-favorite gag manga that’s sure to be a hilarious and fun time.

The website for the upcoming second season of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K‘s anime has posted a visual teasing a crossover with Gintama:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The visual sees Saiki K‘s main character Kusuo smugly smiling while Gintama‘s Gintouki stands there shocked at how bent his spoon is. He just wants to eat his ice cream. Fans in attendance at Jump Festa 2018 will even be able to buy merchandise adorned with this image as well.

The teaser image was ahead of Jump Festa 2018, and although there are no details as to how the two series will collaborate as of this time, the details for the crossover will be unveiled when Saiki K‘s second season premieres in January.

Gintama will soon premiere its final arc during its fourth season, the “Silver Soul” arc and has a successful live-action film that is soon coming West in theaters and Blu-ray and DVD.

For those unfamiliar with The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, the series was first created by Shuichi Aso. The story follows Kusuo Saiki, a high school student who was born with psychic abilities. Having to wear antenna on his head to subdue his power, Saiki struggles to live a normal life and chooses to hide his abilities around his classmates in order to do so. The series first began in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in June 2012, and has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. The series was adapted into an anime series by J.C. Staff, and has been licensed for an English broadcast release by Funimation. A live-action film version of the series released in October 2017, and a second season will air beginning in 2018.

For those unfamiliar with Gintama, the series was first creater by Hideaki Sorachi. The series is set in an Edo Period Japan that’s been invaded by space aliens. Despite the numerous technological advances, Gintoki Sankata still has the soul of a samurai. Meeting up a few like-minded individuals, he eventually begins life as a freelancer who does everything. It is one of the most popular manga series in Japan with 50 million copies printed since it began in 2004. It has gained fame among fans online with its balance of humor, drama, and action while still jokingly referencing other popular Shonen Jump series like Dragon Ball.