Lizzo Shares Her Love for Sailor Moon in Grammy Interview

When it comes to girl power, celebrities are embracing the movement full force. From Ariana Grande to Jameela Jamil, there is no shortage of female role models to look towards. Of course, Lizzo has become one of the biggest spokespeople for loving yourself thanks to her hit music. But in a recent interview, Lizzo said she wouldn’t mind being Sailor Moon for one day.

You know, just to try things out. Who would not want to undergo a magical moon makeover to become the galaxy’s most powerful Sailor Scout?

Recently, Lizzo shared her love for Sailor Moon during a chat with Gayle King. The CBS host spoke with the Grammy nominee about her interests, and it was there King asked the star who she would be if she could swap for a day.

At first, Lizzo says she would swap with King as she loves the news anchor. However, she is pressed into giving another answer, and Lizzo has to take a moment before she lands on the one named Sailor Moon.

“This is so hard,” she says. “I would switch with Sailor Moon. She’s so cool! I would just want to transform,” the singer said before she did her own version of Usagi’s transformation.

In the past, Lizzo has talked about her love of Black Girl Magic and the message it sends to young black girls who want to see themselves in the limelight. For so many, Sailor Moon was that role model in Japan and the U.S. once the anime was brought over. Now, netizens are wondering when Lizzo will get an official Sailor Moon crossover or cover the anime’s iconic theme song.

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world.