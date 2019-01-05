These Redrawn ‘Sailor Moon’ Anime Scenes Are Powerful

What’s better than the original Sailor Moon anime series? Artists on Twitter redrawing scenes from the original Sailor Moon anime series, of course.

As to why a number of artists have gone ahead and redrawn scenes from the classic anime, the answer appears to be “just because.” The Twitter trend was set off earlier this week with a simple tweet from artist Christina “Steenz” Stewart sharing a screen from the anime with a newly redrawn version. You can check that out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other artists appear to have hopped on the bandwagon since then in order to participate in what is now “#SMRedraw” on Twitter. This is by no means to say that it’s some sort of viral meme, but it’s a delightful way to engage with Sailor Moon — and other people. You can check out some of the gorgeous scenes that have been redrawn below:

Did a Sailor Moon redraw inspired by @oheysteenz because I’ll jump at any chance to draw chibi Usa being adorable #Sailormoon pic.twitter.com/KPYfuhFtsE — Steph Up 2: The Tweets (@Octoroxxx) January 4, 2019

This is art therapy for me, thank you Sailor Moon. 🍜💖 This one turned out slightly more cartoony than normal but I just HAD to get that expression right. #smredraw pic.twitter.com/Mo7EFrzAMw — Lisa Sterle (@lisa_sterle) January 5, 2019

I just finished coloring all the Nutmeg pages so I celebrated by doing a #SMRedraw 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ce3faiprPO — Jackie Crofts (@pollensalta) January 5, 2019

I’ve been wanting to do a redraw of my fave Sailor Moon moment for ages, so @oheysteenz‘s #SMRedraw challenge gave me the excuse I needed to finally do it. 💖 pic.twitter.com/ffDCHGePvW — ✧ Bethany Sellers ✧ (@thegoodnaysayer) January 5, 2019

What do you think? Any particular favorites? Let us know in the comments!

For those unfamiliar with Sailor Moon, the iconic franchise debuted as a manga by Naoko Takeuchi back in 1991 when Nakayoshi published the first issue. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon remains one of the most influential shojo series ever created, and it certainly helped popularize the “magical girl” genre all over the world.