This Burly ‘Sailor Moon’ Cosplayer Redefines Otaku Goals

When it comes to cosplay, there is little fans cannot do. The hobby has grown by bounds over the past few years, giving fans around the world a chance to become their favorite fictional heroes. For anime fans, any fan from any walk of life can show off their otaku passion if they have the time and the sewing skills.

So, when Leo Bane showed off his new cosplay, anime fans about lost it. After all, the beefy cosplayer went all out with his spot-on Sailor Moon ensemble.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Instagram, the French cosplayer took his cosplay game to a new level thanks to anime. The fan has been in the cosplay game since 2015, and he’s gone viral for some of his past looks. If you scroll through Bane’s social pages, you will see his eye-catching cosplays of King Leonidas, Hercules, and even Kratos from God of War. However, none of them come close to being as sweet as his Sailor Moon outfit (via Rocket News).

As you can see above, Bane channeled his inner-Sailor Scout when he dressed up as Sailor Neptune. The muscly man can be found wearing a super-tight school uniform that hugs his broad chest. Paired with white satin gloves, Bane’s cosplay shows off his thick thighs thanks to its short skirt, and the fan pulls everything together with emerald green pumps.

“Don’t tae life too seriously, be happy and have fun with self-derision,” Bane captioned his cosplay.

Bane posted several photos of himself as Sailor Neptune and was even joined by Sailor Chibi Moon for one shoot. Fans have flocked to the cosplayer’s Instagram to support his unexpected look, and Bane says he chose to dress as a Sailor Scout to show everyone your physique doesn’t dictate your cosplay ambitions.

“What is sure is that I could limit myself to share with you only one picture so why did I continue,” Bane writes in one post. “I want to show you that okay I’ve the body of the characters I choose to cosplay but this is not something that should stop you, this is my point of view!”

Clearly, Bane knows what’s good when it comes to cosplay. As the hobby grows, more and more fans continue to explore how they can bring their favorite characters to life regardless of their gender, ethnicity, or physique. So, it isn’t a good idea to hate on this cosplayer’s celestial look; You’ll be punished in the name of the moon if you do.

Do you love this cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!