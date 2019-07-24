This Beautiful Sailor Moon Cosplay Brings Sailor Mars’ Fiery Powers To Life

Sailor Moon fans know any one of the Sailor Scouts can kick butt, and they love it. Time and time again, the fandom has paid homage to Serena’s girl gang with impressive fan-works, but it seems one cosplayer took their homage to Sailor Mars up a few levels.

After all, AeonisPi just showed their cosplay of Sailor Mars to fans, and it would be an absolute understatement to call the number fiery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, the anime cosplayer showed off their love for Sailor Moon by sharing a video of them in cosplay. AeonisPi decided to visit a convention known as Bookfest while dressed as Sailor Mars, and the look was made even better by the fact AeonisPi tied ribbon work into it.

Mars fire in action! Spinning veil poi as Sailor Mars at #Bookfest. It was breezy and over 80°F but totally fun! pic.twitter.com/IlmjLbFuVe — AeonisPi @ Otakon (@aeonispi) July 14, 2019

As you can see above, the cosplayer’s Sailor Mars outfit is on point with its red palate and heels. However, the video puts its focus on AeonisPi’s ribbon work. The fan can be seen twirling red-and-orange ribbons around her in intricate patterns. The mesmerizing performance makes it look like Sailor Mars is really channeling his fiery powers, and fans are loving the idea.

“Mars fire in action! Spinning veil poi as Sailor Mars at #Bookfest. It was breezy and over 80°F but totally fun,” AeonisPi wrote.

It goes without saying, but this Sailor Moon cosplay encapsulates all the best parts of the series. Not only does the performance look gorgeous, but its ingenuity would make Sailor Mars more than proud. Now, the only thing missing is all the other scouts, so here’s to hoping other cosplayers can join AeonisPi in making a whole cosplay production!

So, what do you make of this impressive Sailor Moon cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. It would be the perfect series from which to pull possible Jeopardy questions from. Surely Borer would have the edge in such a case if she continues on her winning streak on the show.