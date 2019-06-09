Sailor Moon Meets Disney With This Cosplay Group

Naoko Takeuchi’s Sailor Moon is often brought up when discussing the most popular or influential anime and manga franchises of all time, so it’s often a good choice to bring to life through cosplay. The series’ iconic sailor uniform look left a pretty impression on fans, and one of the few Western counterparts that can say has left such a big impression with their looks are Disney‘s Princesses.

The Disney Princess group often sports long gown with the same kind of bold color schemes of Sailor Moon, and one cosplay group has merged the two together in a cool new way. Check it out!

Cosplay Group Planet Girls (who you can find on Instagram here) has brought the entire Sailor Moon line-up to life in plenty of magical ways, but they made the team even more magical by injecting a little Disney into the group. Blending together Tangled‘s Rapunzel, Frozen’s Elsa, Beauty and the Beast‘s Belle, and The Little Mermaid‘s Ariel with the Sailor Scouts, they create a powerful new fusion that’s sure to punish you in the name of the moon.

Their Sailor Moon cosplay is strong enough on its own too as they perfectly capture the heart of Sailor Moon, Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, and Venus. You can check out a great example below:

Fans will soon see the Sailor Moon saga come to an end in a much different way than ever before as Sailor Moon Sailor Stars, the fifth and final batch of episodes in the original Sailor Moon anime series, will be getting an English dub home video release.

Originally running for 34 episodes from 1996 to 1997, Viz Media will be releasing Sailor Moon Sailor Stars collection in two parts with a limited edition set, Blu-ray and DVD combo, and a DVD only release later this year. Part 1 of the final season is scheduled to release on June 18 and contains 17 episodes (episodes 167-183). Viz Media officially describes Sailor Moon Sailor Stars as such, “Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians are about to face their greatest challenge yet — high school! But as the girls take their next big step in life and Chibi-Usa prepares to return to the future, a mysterious force frees the evil Queen Nehalennia!

While the struggle to contain her old enemy will be difficult, it may be Mamoru’s year of studying abroad that hurts Usagi the most. But there’s even more to take Usagi’s mind off of long-distance love with the arrival of the villainous Sailor Anima Mates and the heroic Sailor Star Lights! Who could be behind this new wave of evil? And why are the Star Lights resistant to working with Sailor Moon? Usagi has her hands full, but she’ll always make time to write a love letter to her beloved Mamo.”