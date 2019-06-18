Sailor Moon Fan Shines Eternally With This Cosplay

Sailor Moon is one of the most popular, long standing anime series to date. Following the adventures of Usagi Tsukino, or Serena for English fans, the young girl discovers hidden abilities in combating extraterrestrial threats. Joined by her companions, the Sailor Scouts and Tuxedo Mask, Usagi fights foes through transformations and style. One such transformation is the “Eternal Sailor Moon” form and one cosplayer wanted to bring this version to life with her own interpretation!

Instagram artist CaptainTorrez brought her interpretation of Serena to life, wings and all, with this stunning cosplay:

If you’re not a big fan of the series, you may be wondering why Serena happens to have wings. Well, much like several anime like Dragon Ball Z, Sailor Moon has the ability to “power up” through a series of different transformations. This one is dubbed “Eternal Sailor Moon”, which is actually her third transformation following her base form and the subsequent “Super Sailor Moon” level. If we had to compare it to another transformation, we would say that this is Serena’s “Super Saiyan God” form.

The transformation first appeared in Sailor Moon’s fifth season, so it definitely took some time for this side of Usagi to emerge. Specifically, Serena needed to unearth the power behind this transformation in the episode, “The Awakening of Saturn! The Ten Sailor Soldiers Unite!” Though only using the transformation twice, it gave Sailor Moon a huge power boost which ironically is the true form of Serena all along. In accessing these abilities, they leave Usagi extremely weak but they allow her to revisit her past as the princess of the Moon and its people.

What do you think of this cosplay which brings Eternal Sailor Moon to life? Are there any other Sailor Moon transformations that you’d like to see brought to life? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The series can currently be found streaming on Hulu. They describe Sailor Moon as such, “Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”