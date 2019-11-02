Sailor Moon Fan Perfectly Recreates Anime’s Iconic Fashion

Sailor Moon was a progressive show in a lot of ways. When the anime first debuted in the early 90s, it introduced one of the first, and certainly biggest, lesbian anime couples on screen with Sailor Uranus and Sailor Neptune. Besides offering numerous episodes where the Sailor Scouts fought against numerous extraterrestrial threats in order to protect the earth, the series also had some smashing fashion styles when the Scouts weren’t just in costume, but in their civilian ware. Now, one fan has decided to recreate the many outfits of Serena and her friends in real life.

Twitter User QiinQueen shared their fashion that perfectly mimicked the outfits of the Sailor Scouts from a numerous number of early episodes of Sailor Moon, all of them seeming to revel in the feel of the 1980s and 1990s:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Sailor Moon series is one of the most recognizable anime franchises in the world, even though it doesn’t come out in anime form on the same steady clip as Dragon Ball and One Piece. Still, Serena and her team mates manage to find other ways to enter into the public mind with movies, live stage plays, and even recent special features and attractions at the amusement park, Universal Studios Japan, over the summer.

Fans of the series are still attempting to find outfits that will do justice to Sailor Moon and the Sailor Scouts, whether they are in their uniforms or civvies.

What do you think of these Sailor Moon outfits brought to life? Who is your favorite Sailor Scout? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 28 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The series can currently be found streaming on Hulu, and they describe Sailor Moon as such, “Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”