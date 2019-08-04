Sailor Moon Gets Stunning Folklorico Spin with this Cosplay

Naoko Takeuchi’s Sailor Moon is one of the most recognized anime and manga around the world. Fans everywhere were instantly drawn to the story of the young Usagi as she quickly became a magical hero, and the world of this story was even more inviting with its use of color and magic. With the strong character design for its central Sailor Scouts, it’s made the franchise one of the more popular choices for cosplay. This means that it can be tough to find a new way to show love for Sailor Moon.

One Cosplay Artist proved that there are still plenty of angles to explore with this series, and gave the traditional Sailor Moon uniform a stunning new take thanks to additional flair from the folklorico dances from Mexico. Check it out below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destiny Mendoza (@blue_haired_girl_) on Jul 9, 2019 at 2:26pm PDT

Cosplay Artist @blue_haired_girl_ (who you can find on Instagram here) has quickly gone viral for taking Sailor Moon’s scout uniform and fusing it with elements of Mexican culture. Though the various looks and dance styles change by region, folklorico dances are traditional ballet performances in Mexico. They generally include exaggerated heel stomps and colorful dresses. This can be seen here in this cosplay as well, which takes Usagi’s traditionally short skirt and extends it to a traditionally folklorico length.

With additional ruffles, and smart application of Sailor Moon‘s other characteristics, this is a lovely send up to both identities. Anime has had a major reach throughout Central and South America, specifically, so this cosplay is a fun way to reflect just how expansive the medium has become over the decades. It certainly begs the question of what Tuxedo Mask would look like dancing alongside this take on Sailor Moon.

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The series can currently be found streaming on Hulu, and they describe Sailor Moon as such, “Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”