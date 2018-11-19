‘Sailor Moon Stars’ Announces First U.S. Blu-ray, DVD

If you are a devout Sailor Moon fan, you better take a seat. At long last, it seems like the series is ready to bring one much-wanted title to the U.S., and it is going to have fans going for broke.

Over the weekend, anime fans learned Viz Media will be bringing Sailor Moon Stars to the U.S. at long last. The first-half of the series will be released on home video early next year. At this time, there is no word on when the bundle will go live, but it seems Spring 2019 will be the window. (via ANN)

Viz Media confirmed it will begin taking pre-orders for Sailor Moon Stars soon. The company’s license marks the first time the favorite anime season has been brought to North America. Sailor Moon Stars marks the fifth and final season of the original anime. The season debuted back in March 1996 and finished it run early the next year.

According to reports, Viz Media will release Sailor Moon Stars much like past seasons. A limited edition Blu-ray and DVD combo pack will be sold along with a standard combo pack. The lowest tier bundle will be a simple DVD release, but limited edition boxes will include a colored episode guide and other artwork.

If you who don’t know the events of Sailor Moon Stars, the final season is split into two arcs. Its first six episodes follow the Sailor Scouts as they meet Queen Nehelenia once more while the rest of the season follows Naoko Takeuchi’s manga. After the scouts meet the Sailor Starlights, the expanded group discover Sailor Galaxia’s ultimate goal for galactic domination and band together to stop the corrupted scout before all is lost.

For those unfamiliar with Sailor Moon, the iconic franchise debuted back in 1991, thanks to Naoko Takeuchi when Nakayoshi published the manga’s first issue. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moonstands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created, and it popularized the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The original series is available to stream on Hulu, and they describe the series below:

“Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”

Will you be buying this long-awaited bundle? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!