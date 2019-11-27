Viral Video Sees One Fan Cosplay All the Sailor Moon Guardians

If there’s one thing that Sailor Moon is known for beside using the power of the moon to vanquish alien monsters, it’s the fashion. Whether they are in their civilian outfits or dressed in their “work clothes” as the Sailor Scouts, the women that make up this popular anime franchise have long been trend setters in a number of different mediums. Now, one fan has decided to not only show off her fashion sense that uses Moon Prism Power and the numerous other planet transformations from Sailor Moon, but also call out fans of the other major “posing” anime in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure!

Twitter User MomoKurumicos shared this video that shows her changing into each member of the Sailor Scouts, showing off the different outfits that helped make Sailor Moon become on the most popular anime franchises ever created alongside the likes of Dragon Ball and Hunter X Hunter:

This took way too long 😂 also yes that is the same leotard the whole time- everything snaps on and off! It’s also the same face of makeup. Makeup does not snap on and off 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ubEj8anxSE — ✨🌸 Momo Kurumi 🌸✨ (@momokurumicos) November 12, 2019

Sailor Moon has recently released a blu-ray set for the “final season” of the anime television show with “Sailor Moon: Sailor Stars“. With this recent release, the franchise has also noted that it will have several new anime movies releasing next year such as Sailor Moon Eternal.

The shout out to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure comes from the fact that so many of its protagonists and antagonists make poses when they unleash their Stand powers, similar to those that Sailor Moon and the other scouts make following the use of their powers.

What do you think of this amazing cosplay Sailor Moon viral video? Do you believe that Sailor Moon or JoJo's Bizarre Adventure have the better poses overall?

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 28 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The series can currently be found streaming on Hulu, and they describe Sailor Moon as such, “Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”