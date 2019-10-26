Saint Seiya Teases ‘Special’ Upcoming Manga

Saint Seiya has seen a resurgence since it was chosen as a franchise that Netflix was looking to not just bring back with the new anime series, Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya, but also by adding the original animated series to the streaming service’s ever growing anime catalogue. Much like so many other anime series, Saint Seiya was originally based on the initial manga, which is also looking to have a resurgence of its own. Recently, the franchise’s creator Masami Kuramada has teased that a brand new chapter in the Saint Seiya manga will be arriving shortly.

Online anime news source, Anime News Network, shared the announcement that Saint Seiya would be returning with a brand new chapter in the upcoming Japanese publication, Champion Red, promising to revisit the world of the Knights of the Zodiac:

There have been a long line of manga spin-offs that have been associated with Saint Seiya, with the most recent installment of the series being Saint Seiya: Saintia Sho. While an exact release date hasn’t been given for the release of this new spin-off, more information will be given within the next release of Champion Red next month on November 19th.

Saint Seiya follows a number of young warriors that pit their new found super powers, which happen to spawn powerful sets of armor around them, as they clash against the Olympic Gods who are attempting to fulfill their goal of eradicating mankind.

Saint Seiya was originally created by Masami Kurumada for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1986. The series follows five mystical warriors known as Saints. They’re fighters who wear powerful armor known as “Cloths” and derive their strength from the stars and constellations. Their goal is to defend the reincarnation of Athena by battling the other Olympians who wish to take over Earth.