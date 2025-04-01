One-Punch Man April Fool’s Post Takes Aim at the Series’ Biggest Problem

One-Punch Man’s long-awaited third season is returning this year, continuing the fight between the Hero and Monster Associations. When last we saw Saitama, he witnessed the hero killer Garou joining up with the underworld antagonists, setting the stage for an even bigger threat later this year. While the anime has been on hiatus for some time, the manga is still going strong but consistently runs into an issue for many readers. In a new April Fools Day prank, some fans have played on one of the biggest issues that revolve around ONE and Yusuke Murata’s hard-hitting series.

If you’re unfamiliar with the controversy that has been surrounding the One-Punch Man manga, artist Yusuke Murata can be something of a perfectionist when it comes to Saitama’s story. Routinely, new chapters will be waylaid in favor of recreating older chapters as Murata will perform “redraws” on previous installments and battles to make them their best. While seeing new art for old panels might be welcome by some, many One-Punch Man fans find themselves angry that new chapters are pushed back as a result. Considering how raw this subject is, one fan account has taken the opportunity to rub salt in the wound for manga readers.

The Ninja Village Arc Returns…Again

Following the fight against Garou, Saitama and the top hero, Bang, are participating in a fight against Empty Void, one of the founders of the Ninja Village. Thanks to the power of the dark god that helped elevate Garou, Void finds himself the new strongest being in the universe, this side of Saitama that is. In recent chapters, Yusuke Murata has recreated some major scenes from this battle, perhaps a bit too often to the liking of and the social media account, Everything_OPM, was more than happy to capitalize.

The Ninja Village arc will be undergoing redraws again for the 3rd time pic.twitter.com/P9ORTjpxfx — One Punch Man (@Everything_OPM_) April 1, 2025

One-Punch Man’s Third Season Arrival

This October, One-Punch Man season three will arrive on the small screen. Once again, the season will be animated by JC Staff, the production house that brought the second season to life. While the first season was created by Studio Madhouse, JC took the reins for the series and produced a season that had some major controversy surrounding it. Hopefully, since we’re at over five years and counting, the anime studio has learned some lessons in the meantime and the franchise can hit the same glory as season one.

A major part of the upcoming third season will be that Saitama is essentially sharing the screen with Garou himself, as the pair are effectively two sides of the same coin throughout. While the “Hero For Fun” doesn’t need to worry about training, the hero killer is giving it his all in making sure he is prepped for his rematch with the protagonist.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to the Hero For Fun? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on One-Punch Man and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.