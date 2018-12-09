Netflix Reveals New ‘Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac’ Trailer

The knights will return. Saint Seiya is coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/0ZjADlihhA — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 9, 2018

A brand new trailer for the Netflix original series Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac just debuted, showing fans what they can expect when the new show finally drops on the streaming service.

Watch the new trailer in the clip above.

The original Saint Seiya series appeared in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1986 by original creator Masami Kurumada. It chronicled the adventures of five Saints, who were warriors imbued with mystical powers and wore “Cloths,” magical armor that took strength from their corresponding constellations. Their mission was to defend the latest reincarnation of Athena against other Olympians, trying to take over the Earth. It looks the new Netflix show will follow in the footsteps of the original series.

Here’s the synopsis of the new Netflix series:

“Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac follows modern-day adventures of young warriors called “Knights”, who are sworn protectors of the reincarnated Greek goddess Athena. Each Knight wears a powerful armor based on their chosen zodiac constellation, and are called Knights of the Zodiac. They aid Athena in her battle against powerful Olympian gods who are bent on destroying the humankind.”

There’s also a female-centric called Saintia Sho that’s set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on December 10th, giving fans another glimpse at the cast universe of the franchise.

The streaming giant describes that spinoff series thusly:

“In the wake of a space-wide civil war instigated by Saga–the Gemini Gold Saint–a new team of Saints comes together with the goal of protecting their goddess Athena. This first all-woman team of armored warriors, powered by the Zodiac, will use their cunning, strength, and compassion to defend their worlds and oppose their very destinies.”

It remains to be seen when Netflix will debut the CG Saint Seiya series, but with the release of the new trailer, it should arrive before long.