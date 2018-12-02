New ‘Saint Seiya’ Anime Debuts First Trailer

Saint Seiya‘s female-centric spin-off Saintia Sho will soon be premiering its new anime adaptation, and has thus revealed the first footage of the series in motion.

As Saint Seiya: Saintia Sho gears up for its premiere in Japan later this December, fans can see how it translates into anime along with a tease of the series’ opening theme “The Beautiful Brave,” performed by members of the series’ voice cast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Much of the voice cast for Saint Seiya: Saintia Sho has been confirmed which includes Aina Suzuki as Shoko, M.A.O. as Kyoko, and Inori Minase as Saori. Megumi Nakajima, however, will be portraying Mii in the anime, replacing Pile, who portrayed the character for the drama CDs.

Toshihiko Seki (who played Scorpio Milo), Hideyuki Tanaka (who played Leo Aiolia) and Ryotaro Okiayu (who playedd Gemini Saga) are returning from previous Saint Seiya anime as well. New additions include Ayana Taketatsu as Erda, Suzuko Mimori as Xiaoling, Yukiko Morishita as Katya, Rina Satou as Mayura, Hideo Ishikawa as Jabu, Rika Tachibana as Ate, Marika Kono as Emony, Aki Kanada as Mirai, and Akeno Watanabe as Shinato.

Suzuki, M.A.O., Minase, and Nakajima are performing the opening theme for the series, “The Beautiful Brave,” while Suzuki and M.A.O. are performing the ending theme, “Smile Resonance.” The series is currently scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in Japan on December 10, with follow up premieres on different stations December 24 and January 5.

Originally created by Chimaki Kuori in 2013, and set after the events of the Sanctuary arc of the original series (but before the Poseidon arc), Saint Seiya: Saintia Sho follows an all-women team of warriors as they defend Athena. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga for an English language release, and describes the series as such:

“In the wake of a space-wide civil war instigated by Saga–the Gemini Gold Saint–a new team of Saints comes together with the goal of protecting their goddess Athena. This first all-woman team of armored warriors, powered by the Zodiac, will use their cunning, strength, and compassion to defend their worlds and oppose their very destinies.”

Saint Seiya was originally create Masami Kurumada for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1986. The series follows five mystical warriors known as Saints, fighters who wear powerful armor known as ‘Cloths’ which derive their strength from constellations. Their goal is to defend the reincarnation of Athena by battling the other Olympians who wish to take over Earth.