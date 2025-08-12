Sakamoto Days Drops Gorgeous New Promo Ahead of the Anime’s Next Arc

As the second of Sakamoto Days continues to roll on ahead, a new key visual to welcome the series’ new storyline has been unveiled, and it is very gorgeous. Furthermore, the arc it is entering is where things really start to take off, action and plot-wise, and is a defining point in the original manga. The second season has been performing incredibly well and has been very popular, and fans who have been enjoying it should strap up as the gang finally starts to take on the mysterious organisation that has been nothing but a pain.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Sakamoto Days anime has revealed a new key visual for the upcoming JCC Transter Exams arc, which will begin in the season’s seventh episode. The key visual depicts Shin, Sakamoto, Heisuke, Kanaguri, and more jumping in the air, and these characters, alongside new ones like Rion and Akira, will be important in the upcoming arc. There are only 5 episodes left until the season concludes, which is more than enough to cover the arc that will be a major shift in the storytelling and begin the series’ best content yet.

Sakamoto Days’ New Arc Will Be a Turning Point

Once the most feared and skilled assassin in the criminal underworld, Taro Sakamoto left his violent past behind after finding love. Now working quietly in a convenience store, he strives to live a peaceful, low-profile life. However, his former associates and enemies refuse to accept his retirement, constantly seeking him out. Unable to kill anymore, Sakamoto must depend on his cunning, ingenuity, and non-lethal tactics to protect his peaceful life, safeguard his family, and defend the community around him.

The JCC Transfer Exam arc is the series’ fourth arc, and is from chapters 55 to 72 (3 volumes in total). Sakamoto and Shin are still in the dark about Slur, the mysterious organisation that has been hounding him and other top assassins. In order to gather intel, they infiltrate the JCC and pretend to be students taking the exams to join the group. It is a pivotal point in the series with huge implications, and new information about Slur is revealed. With some exciting battles and some cool plot twists, the short JCC Transfer Exam is a great way to end the season and hold the fans in suspense and excited for hopefully the third season.

An interesting aspect of this arc, besides the ramifications of what happens, is that, unlike previous arcs where there was a lot of slice-of-life content sprinkled throughout, the JCC Transfer Exam arc will mark the point where the series leans less into this aspect. The slice-of-life will definitely still be there, but it will take a backseat to plot advancement and action. It is understandable for this to be a dealbreaker for the fans who were hooked to the series because of this aspect unique nowadays in Shonen Jump; the fights and story direction make up for it as Sakamoto Days starts a run of some really good content.