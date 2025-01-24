Sakamoto Days Episode 3 Preview Confirms Fan-Favorite Character’s Debut

Yuto Suzuki’s hit Weekly Shonen Jump manga Sakamoto Days made its anime debut as part of the Winter 2025 lineup. The story centers around Taro Sakamoto, a former assassin, who was once feared as the greatest hitman of all time. However, Taro retires from his dangerous job after marrying Aoi. He now lives a peaceful life with his wife and daughter and runs a general store. He reunites with Shin in the first episode and hires him as a store clerk after a series of chaotic events. The anime has released two episodes so far, introducing the main characters and premise of the story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the previous episode, we meet Lu Xiaotang, the daughter of a Triad Family. She crosses paths with Taro and Shin while running for her life. Several hitmen chase her for the key to a secret treasure left behind by her late parents. After her enemies are defeated, Lu also ends up working as a store clerk like Shin. The second episode ends on a major cliffhanger by revealing an organization named JAA has placed a massive bounty of one billion yen on Taro’s head. Sakamoto Days Season 3 will debut Yoichi Nagumo, one of the most popular characters in the Sakamoto Days manga.

Netflix/TMS Entertainment

What to Expect From Sakamoto Days Episode 3?

With Taro getting a new bounty, several hitmen will be after him since they want the prize money. However, before Taro runs into new enemies, a former coworker pays him a visit. Nagumo is an assassin and a master of disguise who visits Taro to warn him about the dangers. Even before his debut in the anime, he had a major fanbase in the community. He will continue to be an ally of the Sakamoto family. Taro may have quit his job as an assassin, but he still has the skills needed to fight his opponents.

Netflix/TMS Entertainment Netflix/TMS Entertainment Netflix/TMS Entertainment Netflix/TMS Entertainment Netflix/TMS Entertainment Netflix/TMS Entertainment Netflix/TMS Entertainment Netflix/TMS Entertainment Netflix/TMS Entertainment Netflix/TMS Entertainment

However, he will be in a real bind against multiple enemies who might target his family. His peaceful days may soon be over as trouble comes knocking at his door. Additionally, the preview images also feature Shin in action. He’s fighting against someone in an amusement park. Taro and his family are on an outing but things go awry when he keeps getting targeted. To ensure Taro’s wife and daughter are safe, Shin surpasses his limits against a formidable foe.

You can stream new episodes of Sakamoto Days weekly every Saturday on Netflix.