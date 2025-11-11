Sakamoto Days’ Live Action Adaptation Grows With New Cast Announcement

Play video

Live-action anime adaptations are becoming a growing trend in the entertainment world these days, and for good reason. With Netflix in particular, the streaming service has seen some major returns thanks to live-action takes on properties like One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Yu Yu Hakusho, and more. Thanks to the anime streaming wars still raging on, one of Netflix’s biggest anime originals is getting its own live-action movie next year, with the streaming service actually having no role in the proceedings. Sakamoto Days will release its first live-action film next year, and two major characters have been cast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Sakamoto Days’ protagonists Taro Sakamoto and Fumiya Takahashi have already been cast, with actors Ren Meguro and Shin Asakura taking on the parts, it takes a village to create this convenience-store-based anime. As the release date approaches, the live-action movie has announced that Sakamoto’s wife and daughter have been cast. Actor Ueta Aya will play the part of Aoi Sakamoto, aka Taro’s wife, with young actor Yoshimoto Miyu taking on the role of their daughter, Hana Sakamoto. As fans of the anime know, it was both Aoi and Hana that were the main impetus for Taro giving up his hitman days, though the past has had a way of revisiting the convenience store owner.

Live-Action Days, Anime Nights

Following the news of her casting as Taro’s beloved, actor Aya Ueto shared the following statement: “After reading the original manga, I was instantly drawn into the world of “Sakamoto Days” and knew I had to be a part of it. This was my first time acting alongside Meguro Ren, but I’ve always loved his sensitive and sincere acting. His sincere approach to the work on set was impressive, and I feel truly honored to have had the opportunity to work with him. While there are many powerful scenes filmed using a variety of techniques, I believe Sakamoto Aoi’s scenes are packed with moments that convey the warmth of family life amid the comedic elements. I hope that she adds a small accent to the overall film. I’m sure many of you are wondering, “How will they adapt Sakamoto Days into a live-action film?” I hope you’ll find the answer in theaters. I’m also looking forward to seeing the finished product.”

Unfortunately for manga readers, all is not bright for Taro Sakamoto and his family. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the end is nigh for Sakamoto Days, as the “final battle” is currently underway. While creator Yuto Suzuki hasn’t confirmed precisely when we can expect the final chapter to arrive, the major shonen series will certainly be missed whenever it does end its tale. Luckily, the anime adaptation still has plenty of catching up to do when it comes to its source material, so we could still have years left of seasons for the Netflix original.

What do you think of this Sakamoto Days casting? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!