Netflix’s Top Action Shonen Anime Live-Action Could Be the Next Big Thing

Netflix has been diving deeper into the anime industry over the past few years, streaming several exclusive titles on its platform. While the service is still exploring the medium and expanding its catalog, last year it secured one of the most popular genres, Shonen, and even premiered one of its top action-comedy hits, Sakamoto Days, as a Netflix exclusive. When the first part of the anime aired earlier this year, it received strong viewership, and the reception for the second part, which aired during the summer, only grew even stronger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the summer season concluded, the series announced that a live-action movie adaptation is in development and set for release at the end of Golden Week 2026, though a North American release date has yet to be confirmed. The first trailer, released last month, offered an early look at the live-action film and met fans’ high expectations. A new trailer has since been released, featuring the series’ second protagonist, Shin, confirming that the Sakamoto Days live-action is shaping up to be the next big hit, especially with how faithfully it’s being adapted.

Sakamoto Days Live-Action Movie Is Set to Be the Next Big Anime Adaptation

Netflix’s exclusive Sakamoto Days anime is perfect material for a live-action adaptation. While Yuto Suzuki’s manga stems from the shonen genre, the series is grounded in realistic action rather than heavy supernatural elements. Despite its over-the-top tone, the live-action version shown in the two teasers so far resembles a high-octane action film like John Wick. Set in a world of assassins who rely on guns, melee weapons, and hand-to-hand combat, Sakamoto Days is far easier to adapt than Netflix’s One Piece.

What further solidifies confidence in the Sakamoto Days live-action movie is the involvement of Fukuda Yuichi, the comedy genius known for directing the Gintama live-action films, whose touch ensures the adaptation will retain the original series’ charm. Details revealed so far confirm that Meguro Ren will play the titular protagonist, while the second lead, Shin, will be portrayed by Fumiya Takahashi, best known for his role in Kamen Rider Zero-One.

With Meguro being a fan of the original manga and Fumiya already experienced in action-comedy roles, the foundation for success has clearly been laid. While Sakamoto Days may not surpass Netflix’s One Piece, its realistic action, comedic balance, and talented direction make it a live-action adaptation that fans definitely shouldn’t miss once it releases.

What do you think of the live-action take on Sakamoto Days? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!