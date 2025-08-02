Sakamoto Days Hits Major Milestone Ahead of Final Battle

Sakamoto Days might be getting ready to bring it all to an end with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but the manga has reached a major sales milestone ahead of its final battle. Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days manga first made its debut back in 2020, and in the five years since has become one of the pillars of the magazine. The official debut of its TV anime adaptation last year helped in this regard, but the manga itself has been fueled by cool and awesome action since it began. It’s hard to not keep track of what’s going on, and it’s why the manga’s sales have gone through the roof.

Sakamoto Days might be getting ready for a grand finale with the start of its “final battle” in the latest chapters of the series, but the manga is doing better than ever as it has officially crossed over 15 million copies in print with 23 volumes of the series being available in Japan. This is a showcase of just how popular the manga has become since it first began even if the success of the anime hasn’t quite made it to that level as of the first half of its debut launched last year.

What’s Going on With Sakamoto Days?

Sakamoto Days has revealed that with the launch of its newest chapter with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the series is kicking off its “final battle.” It’s yet to be revealed just how long of a final battle this is actually going to be, and it could range anywhere from a year to many years. The series has introduced some new assassins to the fold to help fill out the final ranks as yet another new group of rookies have joined the fray for the final clash against Taro Sakamoto and the others.

Sakamoto Days has become one of the main pillars of Shonen Jump since it launched back in 2020, and even more so after some of the major franchises have left the magazine in the past year. It’s hard to imagine that the series is going to be coming to its own end soon given that it’s one of the older series still with the magazine, but that’s all the case for the latest round of series. Outside of massive franchises like One Piece, it seems Shonen Jump releases seem to be going for much shorter runs overall.

How to Catch Up With Sakamoto Days

If you wanted to catch up with the latest chapters of Sakamoto Days each week, you can now find each chapter completely for free with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump magazine or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service. As for the anime, it has officially made its comeback for the second part of the anime’s debut season. Sakamoto Days director Masaki Watanabe addressed that the series would be changing for the second season following all of the feedback from fans given last year.

“Some people thought it was a bit too light, right?” Watanabe said. “People were asking for more mature colors, and we basically did hear those remarks and feedback, so we did our best to improve on some of those voices. And we would like people to look forward to our second season.”