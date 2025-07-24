Shonen Jump’s Latest Series About to End Is Also One of Its Biggest

Weekly Shonen Jump has been seeing the conclusion of some of its biggest manga in the past 5 years, such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Haikyuu, My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer, and it seems that yet another one of its big hitters is entering its climax very soon. While the magazine does have some manga to secure its future, more big manga are on their way out than there are new series popular enough to fill the gap, and incidentally, Sakamoto Days just recently started exploding in popularity, which makes its ending that more frustrating.

It has been confirmed that Shonen Jump’s Sakamoto Days will start its “Final Battle” starting next week, in issue #36. While this does confirm the ending is on the horizon, it is very likely that the final arc will take quite some time to wrap up, and fans should be aware of the possibility of the manga going on for the rest of the year or even more. It is unfortunate that the exciting manga has been confirmed to be ending in the near future, but the fact that the current arc and all the potential battles are the most exciting ones make up for it, and fans should strap in for a wild final clash.

Sakamoto Days’ Final Arc Could Be Its Best

Fans of the series could tell the series was coming to a close soon, and this announcement more or less stated the obvious. Chapter 222, titled “The Battle Begins”, was also another piece of information that foreboded what was to come. With all the pieces of the board, such as the new JAA, ORDER, Uzuki, Nagumo, Sakamoto and more set up to take on each other in a violent final battle, Sakamoto Days will enter the beginning of its end in an exciting all-out battle. Furthermore, past characters could also make their way into this storyline, as is customary for a lot of Shonen Jump final arcs, so there’s something else to look forward to.

Sakamoto Days just found its footing as one of Shonen Jump’s most popular manga currently, and while it was always a strong part of the magazine, it wasn’t until the extremely popular anime that it exploded. Season 1 is currently Netflix’s most-streamed anime of the first half of 2025, and one of last year’s as well. Season 2 is going strong

Shonen Jump’s Biggest Manga Are Going Out One By One

Besides massive hits like Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia, the magazine has seen other consistent and strong manga like Undead Unluck and Mission: Yozakura Family in just the past year. Furthermore, it seems like Blue Box and The Elusive Samurai do not have much left either, and fans shouldn’t be surprised when there’s an announcement for their end soon. While there is no doubt that Kagurabachi and Ichi the Witch (and Akane-Banashi to an extent) will be what the magazine will put their all into, there is also the need for other, less popular but consistent stories to make their way into Shonen Jump.