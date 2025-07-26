Shonen Jump Ending Yet Another Major Series Soon

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has been going through some major changes in the last year especially, and another one of its major franchises is going to be coming to an end soon. Shonen Jump has been on the cusp of a brand new era as last year saw the end of two of its longest running franchises with My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen both leaving the magazine. Then in 2025, another wave of major endings of long running series came to an end with both Mission: Yozakura Family and Undead Unluck ending their runs one after another. It’s left Shonen Jump fans spinning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many of the longer series within the magazine have ended their runs, and while there are still many juggernauts not slowing down any time soon like Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece, other hits that have become mainstays in the last few years are now reaching their end. As noted by @WSJ_manga on X, Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days will be entering it’s “final battle” with the next chapter of the series. Which fans have sensed was coming for the past few months especially.

Netflix

Sakamoto Days Is Ending Soon

Sakamoto Days will be entering its “final battle” with the next chapter of the series, but has yet to reveal exactly when it could be coming to an end. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the manga wrap up its grand finale before the year ends, however, as the last few months of the series have completely destroyed the hidden world of assassins. The fight has now been taken to Sakamoto’s front door, so fans have been assuming that the end would be coming sooner rather than later. Even Sakamoto himself died for a short while before being brought back to life thanks to Shin’s quick things.

It really has seemed like the manga had crossed the point of no return, and with the confirmation that the final battle is kicking off, it’s now clearer than ever that the story really is going to be coming to its end. This final battle could last for quite a while, however, as there are still many characters in the mix that need to have their respective final battles. But with a few months or so left in the year, Sakamoto Days could end as early as 2025. If not, it’ll end in early 2026 at the latest.

Shonen Jump

What Does This Mean for Shonen Jump?

Shonen Jump had been propping up Sakamoto Days and Blue Box as some of the pillars of their next generation of hits following many of the end of the 2010’s franchises, but it already seems like these two series have been rounding up for their grand finales as well. This might also seem like Shonen Jump is changing its approach to its franchises also. Rather than keep them going in the magazine for as long as they possibly can, it’s starting to more seem like the magazine is instead allowing these series to reach their end in less than five years.

Because while Sakamoto Days has announced its final battle, it’s also seeming like Blue Box is gearing up for its own ending too as its romances settle into place. As the magazine shifts more for this new era, it also seems like it’s in favor of creators getting to tell the best stories possible rather than stretching them out for the sake of popularity. If that’s the case, it’s likely going to be better for these creators’ health too.