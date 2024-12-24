Sakamoto Days Finally Kicks Off Flashback Set Up Since the Start

As fans await the anime adaptation of Sakamoto Days, the manga is featuring the ninth story arc, the JAA Jail Arc. Shin and Heisuke infiltrate the JAA Prison to seek out the Fortune Teller who is currently serving her sentence. Atari was once a member of the Order but she was imprisoned after making several mistakes during X’s activities. Shin and Heisuke run into Tenkyu, who plans to make amends with Uzuki. Tenkyu thinks killing the Sakamoto family will make Uzuki happy, but that’s not the case.

Shin and Heisuke also meet Atari, who is planning to escape the prison with them. However, Shin takes matters into his own hands and decides to kill Tenkyu. In Sakamoto Days Chapter 194, Shin wins the fight. Just as he’s planning to land the final blow, Taro appears at the scene and stops him from doing the unthinkable. The scene continues in Chapter 195 where Taro says he doesn’t want Shin to become a murderer, despite the latter crying and saying he’s a horrible person. The chapter ends with a glimpse at Shin and Taro’s past from about eight years ago.

Sakamoto Days Will Reveal the First Meeting Between Shin and Taro

Ever since the first chapter, Shin has idolized Taro like a hero in Sakamoto Days. He was even willing to go as far as taking his own life for Taro’s sake. Taro, on the other hand, puts absolute faith in him. He trusts the young man and even allows him in his home when Shin has nowhere else to go. However, the manga never delved deeper into their relationship until now. There’s always been a question about how Shin came to idolize Taro so much. Sure, as the best hitman, Taro has quite the reputation. But the kind of respect Shin feels for him goes beyond that. Shin first met Taro at the age of 13 and the latter was 19, and that’s all we know for now. Sakamoto Days will explore their past further in Chapter 196.

What is Taro Sakamoto’s Goal?

The assault on the Exhibition causes Taro, Shin, and Uzuki to become targeted by the JAA. Nagumo joins Taro’s group after getting kicked out of the Order. After the incident at the Exhibition, Taro continues to be a target of JAA. He can’t even do something as simple as buying cake for his daughter’s birthday. To make matters worse, his store is suffering losses because of the regular attacks from assassins, which scare away the customers. Taro realizes that his family can’t live in peace as long as JAA will continue to exist. The Japanese Association of Assassins, short for JAA, is an antagonistic organization in the story.

It’s an official organization recognized by the government but they have their fair share of shady deals. The chairman, Sei Asaki, is the overarching villain in Sakamoto Days. He was forcing orphans to give up on their emotions and become ruthless assassins all the while pretending to run an orphanage. Sei orchestrated Rion’s death at the hands of Uzuki, to traumatize his younger brother. Taro plans to take over the JAA and turn his store into a national chain store. The idea seems far-fetched for now, but Shin and the others are on board. The first thing they need to do is improve their skills and begin training. While Taro spars with Torres, Shin decides to improve his abilities using Atari’s help. The battle against the JAA will likely begin not long after the JAA Jail Arc.