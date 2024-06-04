Sakamoto Holidays First Look Revealed

Sakamoto Days is preparing to take the anime world by storm as Netflix and TMS Entertainment are set to adapt the franchise from creator Yuto Suzuki. Much like Spy x Family and Lycoris Recoil, Sakamoto Days will blend humor with action to present a story that has become a fan-favorite shonen series in quick succession. Thanks to the success of the franchise so far, Taro Sakamoto and his allies are preparing to receive their own spin-off this summer as Sakamoto Holidays will take a far more humorous look at the universe.

Sakamoto Holidays is the name of the new spin-off series that will add new layers to the shonen franchise, billed as a "comedy slice of life" story that features the convenience store employees looking to aid in a "town revitalization project". Creating a spin-off series with a more humorous take is nothing new for series spawned from Weekly Shonen Jump. Franchises including the likes of My Hero Academia, Kaiju No. 8, Dragon Ball, and more have all expanded on their universes with hilarious spin-off series.

Sakamoto Holidays: Taro Takes The Anime World By Storm

The first chapter of this Sakamoto spin-off will arrive on July 4th next month and will be made by series creator Yuto Suzuki alongside creator Tetsu Ookawa. With Shonen franchise routinely seeing some major bumps in popularity once they receive an anime adaptation, Sakamoto Days might be primed to be one of the next big anime franchises to become part of Weekly Shonen Jump's next generation of properties.

First Look at "Sakamoto Days" Comedy Slice of Life Spin-Off Manga "Sakamoto Holidays" by Ookawa Tetsu & Suzuki Yuuto which will start in Saikyo Jump issue 8/2024 out July 4!



Gag Comedy about the Sakamoto crew protecting peace with a town revitalization project!



Image ©… pic.twitter.com/Nv4XYlFnnA — Manga Mogura RE (Manga & Anime News) (@MangaMoguraRE) June 3, 2024

If you want to catch up on Sakamoto Days prior to its release on Netflix in 2025, the original manga can be read on the Shonen Jump App. Here's how Weekly Shonen Jump describes the story of Taro Sakamoto and his days spent running a convenience story, "Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! The chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!"

