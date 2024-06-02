Sakamoto Days Spin-Off Series Announced

If there is one thing Shonen Jump fans can count on, it is Sakamoto Days staying true to itself. The action comedy has been a hit since its launch in 2020, and creator Yuto Suzuki is only getting started. Not long ago, reports revealed a Sakamoto Days anime is in the works, and now we have learned the manga has a special spin off on the horizon.

The information comes from Shonen Jump this week as it confirmed a new manga called Sakamoto Holidays is in the works. The spin-off manga will be published in Saikyo Jump later this year. As for its team, artist Okawa Tetsu will oversee the manga, so Suzuki will be free to carry on work on the original manga.

Now if you are not familiar with Sakamoto Days, you should know the hit series is one of Shueisha's next gen hits. The series focuses on a middle-aged man named Taro Sakamoto who runs a simple convenience store. With a wife and kids at home, Taro lives a simple life, but that was not always the case. During his youth, the man was regaled as one of the world's top hitmen, and Taro left the life behind suddenly to get married. Now, it seems faces from his past are popping out of the woodworks, and Taro finds himself thrust into the world of mercenaries once more to protect his family.

If you are not familiar with Sakamoto Days, the ongoing series is available on the Shonen Jump app. You can read its official synopsis below for more info on Taro's story:

"Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! The chubby guy who runs the neighborhood?store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!"

