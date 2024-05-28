Sakamoto Days Creator, Cast Break Silence on Anime

It's happening! Sakamoto Days is getting an anime, and the fandom is coming together to celebrate. This week, the world learned the hit manga is eyeing an anime debut in 2025 courtesy of TMS Entertainment. Now, all eyes are on the team behind Sakamoto Days, and everyone from its creator to its lead actor are now speaking out on the gig.

The update comes straight from TMS Entertainment as you can see below. The studio rode the high of its anime announcement by posting letters from several major creators. Not only did Sakamoto Days artist Yuto Suzuki break their silence on the series, but we also heard from director Masaki Watanabe and voice actor Tomokazu Sugita.

Below, you can read Sugita's comment as the actor is gearing up to handle Taro Sakamoto, the star of Sakamoto Days. "What? Sakamoto Days is going to be animated? Oh, I'll be in it? What role? Taro Sakamoto? That's amazing! I've been gaining weight lately, so I'm kind of ready for the role. What? Sakamoto can be thin? Right."

Adding in, Watanabe was quick to share their love for Sakamoto Days as they promised to bring a dynamic presence to the anime. "When I read Sakamoto Days for the first time, I remember how excited I was by the powerful action depicted in the manga. The anime Sakamoto Days is based on this feeling, and we hope to create a work with a sense of dynamism and speed."

And of course, TMS Entertainment made sure to boost the signal of Yuto Suzuki. The artist began Sakamoto Days in November 2020, and the action comedy has been a hit since day one. Now, the artist is gearing up for an anime adaptation, and Suzuki is nothing but thankful to fans for their support.

"Sakamoto Days will be animated! It's amazing to see my work on TV! This is all thanks to all the fans who have supported me, thank you very much! I hope you will continue to support Sakamoto Days with me! Thank you very much," he shared with fans.

Clearly, the team behind Sakamoto Days is eager for the anime to go live. The show is expected to launch in January 2025, so netizens have plenty of time to check out the manga if they're curious. For more info on Suzuki's series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Taro Sakamoto was once a legendary hit man considered the greatest of all time. Bad guys feared him! Assassins revered him! But then one day he quit, got married, and had a baby. He's now living the quiet life as the owner of a neighborhood store, but how long can Sakamoto enjoy his days of retirement before his past catches up to him?!"

