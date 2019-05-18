Naruto Creator’s Samurai 8 Unveils Huge Mural in Japan

The manga Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru might be in early days as of yet, but given that it’s written by Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto, it’s already receiving tons of buzz and support. Not every manga has the same bona fides, after all. One of the latest and greatest bits of promotional material? A huge mural on the wall of Shibuya Station in Japan.

Not that it’s super uncommon for manga or anime to grace the walls of railway stations in Japan, but it serves as a reminder that Naruto and, by extension, Masashi Kishimoto are huge names. It only began serialization on May 13th, so the mural is essentially an advertisement for the series — and it’d have sold me if I weren’t already aware of it.

You can check out some photos of the mural, courtesy of Crunchyroll senior licensing specialist Tiffa Suzuku, below:

Huge mural for Kishimoto’s newest manga Samurai 8 in shibuya station pic.twitter.com/YWmBOsDgls — Tiffa (@tiffako) May 14, 2019

Written by Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Akira Okubo, Samurai 8 can currently be read on a regular basis as part of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump lineup. Viz Media has licensed the series for an English-language release, and fans can currently check it out on the Shonen Jump app. The official synopsis for Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru reads as follows:

“The galaxy is headed towards the end of its existence: It can’t withstand any longer than for another century. A Samurai was given the mission to try and save all of the scattered planets and their respective inhabitants by finding ‘Pandora’s Box’. The God of Warriors, Fudo Myo-o, sealed a secret that will save the entire world inside of ‘Pandora’s Box’. In order to open it, someone will need to find the seven keys first. Hachimaru, a feeble boy who’s required medical assistance since birth, might just be one of them!”