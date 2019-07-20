Samurai Jack Creator’s Primal Shares Bloody New Clip

Genndy Tartakovsky is a force in the medium of animation. With his series Samurai Jack ending after a long hiatus, the fifth season of the franchise had Jack returning to a much bloodier, more adult world on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. Deciding to stay afloat in a more mature world, Tartakovsky has unleashed the world of Primal onto eager animation fans, promising a prehistoric world wherein every day is a life or death struggle. During San Diego Comic-Con, Genndy decided to release a brand new clip of the upcoming Adult Swim entry, proving that the series will live up to its bloody name.

Adult Swim posted the video clip on their official Twitter Account, displaying the caveman protagonist as he assisted a T-Rex protecting its young in all its gory glory:

Primal will follow the bloody story of a prehistoric inhabitant, looking to survive among the deadly dinosaurs, fang laced wolves, and numerous other threats looking to make a meal out of him. This clip goes to show that though our main caveman isn’t afraid to take something out at the knees if it means the survival of himself, or something that he’s looking to protect. Hopefully, once we get a release date for the series and a better idea of the story, we’ll learn more about our prehistoric protagonist to boot.

This clip goes a long way to show that both Tartakovsky and Cartoon Network aren’t pulling any punches when it comes to displaying the brutality of this world. The Momma T-Rex clamps onto an attacking dinosaur that is threatening its young and rips off its upper jaw, blood gushing everywhere and creating a literal river out of its mouth. With the show dropping this fall, its clear that audiences are in for an experience that isn’t afraid to show just how brutal the prehistoric world could be.

Samurai Jack’s final season, in a similar vein as Primal, astonished fans with its level of brutality, taking off the “kid gloves” and presenting a world where Jack struggled with his inner doubts and insecurities, while at the same time no longer being afraid to unleash his sword in the direction of flesh and bone foes. The ending itself finally put to rest the series which had not had a conclusive ending, giving a worthy finale to the tale of Jack and the shapeshifting Aku.

