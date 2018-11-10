‘School-Live!’ Live-Action Film Releases First Trailer

Although the current anime season has a series that combines zombies and moe, there is one that managed to get itself out there first. School-Live! has an interesting twist on the genre, and soon fans will see how it translates into live-action.

The film is gearing up for its official release next year, so it has launched its first trailer (giving fans their first look at the series’ cool zombie twist) along with a cool poster emphasizing the drastic differences between the series’ visual motifs.

Premiering next January in Japan, the live-action School-Live! film will be written and directed by Issei Shibata (Real Onigokko, or Tag in other regions). The film’s four main character, who make up the School Living Club, will be portrayed by the idol group Last Idol, with four girls coming from different subgroups of the main group.

The film stars Midori Nagatsuki (LaLuce, Chou Cream Rockets) as Yuki Takeya, Nanami Abe (LaLuce) as Kurumi Ebisuzawa, Wakana Majima (Someday Somewhere) as Yuri Wakasa, and Rio Kiyohara (Someday Somewhere) as Miki Naoki as the four main girls. they are joined by their teacher Megumi Sakura (who Yuki refers to as “Megu-nee”), who will be played by Nonoka Ono.

The first poster and trailer highlight the series’ main draw that puts cute characters against such a horrific backdrop, and it’s part of the reason why the anime run of the series was so successful. If the film can nail that same vibe in a much short time span, then fans are in for a good time.

School-Live! was originally created by Norimitsu Kaiho with illustrations provided by Sadoru Chiba for Houbunsha’s Manga Time Kirara Forward in 2012. Studio Lerche adapted the series into a 12 episode anime that premiered in July 2015, and Sentai Filmworks licensed the series for a release in outside territories.

You can currently find the Japanese language broadcast with English subtitles streaming on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE. The manga has been licensed by Yen Press for an English language release, and has since been collected into ten volumes. They describe the series as such:

“Meet the members of the School Living Club! There’s the shovel-loving(?) Kurumi Ebisuzawa, the big-sister figure Yuuri Wakasa, club advisor Megumi Sakura, and last but not least, the ever-optimistic Yuki Takeya. The School Living Club is just your average after-school organization where the girls hang out, have fun…and live at school as the sole survivors of a zombie apocalypse. NBD.”