New ‘SD Gundam’ Anime Announced, Reveals First Trailer

Sunrise is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, so fans will soon be seeing all sorts of new anime projects making their debuts. One such project will be a return to the popular SD Gundam spin-off franchise.

SD Gundam World Sangoku Soketsuden will be launching worldwide with a new anime, model kits, and comics, and you can check out the trailer for the new anime above.

Premiering on the series’ website in July (which you can find at the link here), the new anime project will launch in 14 countries, which includes the United States. Inspired by the Romance of the Three Kingdoms novel, these “Super Deformed” Gundam models will be pulled from across different periods of the franchise. Takahiro Ikezoe will be directing the new anime for Sunrise with Touko Machida will write the scripts for the series.

The project will also be releasing two comics in April, with SD Gundam World Sangoku Soketsuden: Soshoki focusing on Cao Cao, and SD Gundam World Sangoku Soketsuden: Enkotan, focusing on Sun Jian.

The official website for SD Gundam World Sangoku Soketsuden describes the story of the project as such, “Repeated warfare has destroyed countries that once prospered gloriously, leaving the land in ruins. Just when revival is in sight, an epidemic of the mysterious Yellow Zombie Virus breaks out. The virus carriers lose themselves and start attacking people. The survivors are forced to live inside fortified cities for protection.

After the Yellow Zombie Virus epidemic, people have surrounded their territories with high walls in order to keep out the infected. In the limited area that they live in, the only thing people can rely on is a form of energy known as ‘Trinity.’ However, this finite energy has caused social stratification and much conflict. Each fortified city is isolated by walls, and each country is ruled by a lord. However, behind closed walls, the lord Dong Zhuo has been acting in an outrageous manner since the passing of the previous lord.

As if drawn together by destiny, Liu Bei Unicorn Gundam meets Guan Yu Nu Gundam and Zhang God Gundam and decides to save the world. Eventually, the passion of the three young men will bring about great change in the world. The new heroes unveil a new chapter in history.”

