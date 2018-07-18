SDCC: Dragon Ball Super Shares New Look At Broly

The folks behind Dragon Ball Super: Broly went all out at San Diego Comic-Con 2018, giving fans new material to obsess over.

The convention featured new figures made especially for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie. The display included highly articulate figures of both Goku and Broly, winding up to hit each other in a glass display.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Broly statue matched the latest design from Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama. He wore Saiyan pants and boots, with a ragged cloth tied around his waist.

The Legendary Super Saiyan was in his final form — greenish hair, light skin tone, white eyes and bulging muscles.

The new toys came from S. H. Figuarts, and were set against promotional material for the highly anticipated movie.

The new figure shows Goku with the familiar “Go” kanji on his shirt. He wore the symbol throughout the Freiza saga in the original manga and anime, until he switched to a blank orange shirt for the last several sagas in Dragon Ball Z. When Toriyama revived his fictional universe with Battle of Gods and Dragon Ball Super, Goku put the symbol back on for a time, though when he went to train with Whis he and Vegeta wore their teacher’s signature for a while.

Another important detail is that Goku and Broly are pictured on a blue and white landscape — much like some of the early promotional art. This has some fans speculating that the new movie will borrow elements from Broly: Second Coming, where Goku and his friends fought the maniacal juggernaut in an arctic setting. Broly also bears the X-shaped scar on his chest that he picked up in that movie after he was blasted into the sun.

However, Toriyama has confirmed that the movie will serve as a reboot for Broly, who has only appeared in movies not associated with the main series up until this point. In the canonical Dragon Ball universe, this will be Broly’s first appearance, leaving room for any alterations or combinations to his story that the creator sees fit.

Fans are hoping to get plenty of more Dragon Ball Super content at SDCC. The convention is plastered with posters and billboards for the upcoming movie, and the show floor is sure to be a wonderland for toy collectors.

If that weren’t enough, Toei Animation has promised that an official trailer will debut at their Hall H panel there, which means it will hopefully be on social media shortly after.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly comes to theaters in Japan on Dec. 14, 2018. It is expected to reach the United States the following month, though an exact date has not yet been set.